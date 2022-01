Colt Oyervidez of Laker has signed his national letter of intent to play football at Madonna University Jan. 11. "I grew up in Livonia," Oyervidez said. "I was born and raised there, so I was only four miles away from where campus is. Going back to my roots would be a fun thing to see. Their broadcasting program is also really good. I want to be a director."

LIVONIA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO