A (Very Very Late) What They're Saying: Giants Edition

By TommyThompson11
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi! some of you may know me as TommyThompson11 here on Bleeding Green Nation, and if you're on the bgn discord you know me as DeathlyQueen115. Norm has decided to retire from making WTS, which is why there hasn't been any the last couple of wins. After much contemplation I have...

Who is Joe Judge's wife Amber Meesey after New York Giants coach is fired?

The New York Giants have fired head coach Joe Judge – let’s meet his wife Amber Meesey and see what impact coaching has had on family life. Joe Judge was fired yesterday (12 January) by the Giants after going 10-23 in his two years with the team. Prior to that, Judge was assistant coach to Bill Belichick at the New England Patriots, helping them to win three Super Bowls.
Eagles News: ESPN ranks Jalen Hurts as the second worst playoff quarterback

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Ranking NFL playoff quarterbacks: Strengths, weaknesses and what’s at stake for all 14 QBs in 2021 field - ESPN+. 13. Jalen Hurts. Strength: Running and mobility. Hurts led all quarterbacks in total EPA on designed carries and was second only to Allen on all rushes. He scrambled on 10% of his dropbacks, the third most in the league. While Hurts held the ball for a long average of 3.12 seconds before throwing and accrues a high rate of pressure as a result, a low 16% of those pressures were actually converted into sacks (fourth best). Weakness: The quick passing game. A good 65% of Hurts’ throws were under 10 air yards, the second-lowest rate in the league. And for good reason. His QBR on those passes was just 43 (fourth worst in the league). His QBR inside the pocket ranked 25th, unsurprisingly, because he likely isn’t utilizing his legs on those plays. What’s at stake for Hurts (via Eagles reporter Tim McManus): This season has been all about evaluating Hurts. Is he the man for the job, or should the Eagles use their three first-round picks in April’s draft to acquire a new signal-caller? Hurts showed improvement as the full-time starter, guiding Philly to an unlikely playoff berth. A win over the Bucs would strengthen his case to remain QB1 even longer.
2022 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Predictions

The 2021 NFL regular season is in the books and while 14 teams have their sights set on hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the rest of the league is full steam ahead with draft prep. While it will be a long, long journey from now until reaching Las Vegas at the end of April, that doesn’t mean one can’t look at how things might play out in a fascinating year for prospects.
NFL World Reacts To Colin Cowherd’s Wild Trade Suggestion

Over the years, Colin Cowherd has made it clear on his show that he’s a big fan of Russell Wilson. Cowherd’s mock trade proposal today proved that affinity is still strong. During a segment on “The Herd,” Cowherd argued that the New York Giants should send an absurd...
Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
Matthew Stafford takes funny shot at Aaron Rodgers

The Los Angeles Rams aren’t facing the Green Bay Packers this week, but quarterback Matthew Stafford is still ratcheting up a friendly rivalry with his Packers counterpart. Stafford is dealing with a toe injury ahead of Monday’s Wild Card game against Arizona, and the issue limited his mobility somewhat in the team’s Week 18 game. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Stafford gave a quick update on his toe, and took a shot at Aaron Rodgers in the process.
