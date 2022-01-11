ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elder Financial Exploitation A Rising Crime In The UC

By Benjamin Armstrong
newstalk941.com
 4 days ago

Cases of financial exploitation among elderly and vulnerable populations are on the rise in the Upper Cumberland. A state report released this week said there’s an urgent need to address the issue because it’s affecting a larger percentage of people. District Attorney General Lisa Zavogiannis serves the...

newstalk941.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Sedalia police seeking individual for financial exploitation

SEDALIA, MO – Sedalia police are seeking a person suspected of exploitation of an elderly or disabled person. A warrant was issued in November for an Edwards resident, Dylan W. Landon. The class C felony alleges exploitation of a financial nature in addition to charges of stealing, and fraudulent use of a credit or debit device. Landon is described as a 34-year-old white male, 6′ feet tall, 175 lbs.
SEDALIA, MO
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Cookeville Man Pleads Guilty to Financial Exploitation

Cookeville, TN – On September 29, 2020, Cookeville Police Officers began investigating allegations that Kennith Orbit Boles, Jr. may have financially exploited his father (Kennith O. Boles, Sr.) during a period spanning approximately eight months in 2020. After an extensive investigation lead by Detective Justin Long, evidence was presented to the Putnam County Grand Jury charging Kennith Orbit Boles, Jr. with the Class A felony offense of Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult in an amount exceeding $60,000.00. Following the return of an indictment by the Grand Jury, the son was arrested by Cookeville Police officers on March 5, 2021.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Fox News

Solution to rising crime is gun reform: Attorney

©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
americanbar.org

ABA co-hosting financial crimes enforcement conference

New fraud and cybercrime threats, the ongoing implications of COVID-19 and analysis of the Anti-Money Laundering and the Bank Secrecy Act are just a few of the topics that will be discussed during the Financial Crimes Enforcement Conference that begins Tuesday, Jan. 11, and runs through Jan. 13. The conference, in its 33rd year, is co-sponsored by the Criminal Justice Section and the American Bankers Association. It is being held online due to the pandemic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Elderly People#Elder Abuse#Uc#The Task Force
cbslocal.com

Some Blame Old Criminal Justice Reforms For Rising Crime Rates In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There has been fingerpointing and fallout from our state’s rising crime crisis, but are lax laws to blame? Many people say yes. Last year, Sacramento had its highest murder rate in 15 years, and organized retail crime is on the rise. Some people are now saying criminal justice reforms that were put in place years ago are to blame.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

41-year-old woman sentenced for exploiting elderly man for money

VICTORIA, Texas – Today Joanie Martinez Cosper, 41, was sentenced to 40 and 20 years in prison after a Victoria County jury found her guilty of Misapplication of Fiduciary Property of an Elderly Individual and Exploitation of an Elderly Individual following a five-day jury trial held in December 2021. The misapplication charge carried a sentencing range of 15-99 years or life in prison, while 20 years was the maximum sentence permitted on the exploitation charge.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
atlantatribune.com

FBI Informant Exposes Active KKK Members Working In Law Enforcement

An FBI informant working undercover inside a Florida chapter of the Ku Klux Klan exposed a troubling connection between the white supremacist organization’s members and local law enforcement agencies. For ten years, Joe Moore worked as a confidential informant in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, as a key...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WTOP

Feds: Marilyn Mosby claimed COVID financial hardship while earning full $247,955.58 salary

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby (D) was indicted by a federal grand jury on four charges Thursday, including perjury for falsely claiming a COVID-19 hardship on an application to withdraw $90,000 from her retirement account.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Former city prosecutor weighs in on Mosby indictment

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is now facing up to 70 years in prison after being indicted on 4 federal charges. These include 2 counts of perjury and 2 counts of lying on a mortgage application. According to federal investigators, Mosby took 80 thousand dollars from her city retirement account by allegedly lying about being impacted by the coronavirus. Her defense attorney says that Mosby was unaware of the tax lien on her property and she was only trying to withdraw the money that was already hers.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Rabbi Capitol rioter asks to pay $50 to avoid jail and calls arrest ‘modern-day version of tar and feathering’

A Messianic rabbi who is among the hundreds charged in the Capitol riot has argued that he should be allowed to pay a fine of $50 (£36) and not be sent to jail.Rabbi Michael Stepakoff, who took a selfie wearing a MAGA cap inside the Capitol building on the day of the riot, made the argument through his defence lawyer ahead of his sentencing next week, reported Business Insider.Mr Stepakoff’s defence lawyer Marina Medvin made the argument in a court filing where she accused the Justice Department of making “public shaming” webpages for the riot defendants.It is a “modern-day version...
PROTESTS
newstalk941.com

Overton Joins Opioid Abatement Agreement To Receive Settlement Pay

Overton County has joined in an state-wide opioid abatement agreement that could bring millions of dollars back to the community. County Executive Ben Danner said if settled, the lawsuit against pharmaceutical distributors will pay out over 18 years. “The smaller the community it seems like the bigger the problem is,”...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Daily Herald

Despite rise in gunfire, Elgin crime rate at 50-year low

Elgin's crime rate reached a 50-year low in 2021, police chief Ana Lalley told Elgin City Council members Wednesday. Lalley provided the committee of the whole with an overview of the Elgin Police Department's 2021 annual crime report, which will be released to the council and the public Thursday. "The...
ELGIN, IL
WLWT 5

UC adding public safety notification for bias-based crimes

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati is adding a public safety notification for bias-based crimes. The new alert will be a UC Aware notification. Those are for crimes that have already happened but represent an ongoing threat. The university said members of the United Asian Advocates approached the school...
CINCINNATI, OH
norcalrecord.com

San Francisco Financial Elder Abuse Attorneys: Beneficiary Recourse Against Trustees Who Steal From A Trust

Evans Law Firm, Inc. issued the following announcement on Dec. 31. Elder Abuse Act Remedies For Financial Elder Abuse. Trusts are important estate planning tools to establish distribution of income and assets during life and after death. The individual creating the trust usually acts as his or her own trustee at the beginning. The trust typically names others who succeed the settlor as trustees when the settlor is no longer able to act or dies. Successor trustees may include a surviving spouse, financial advisors, or professional fiduciaries. A caregiver may convince a senior to name him or her as a successor trustee too. Unfortunately, appointed successors may breach the fiduciary duty they owe by embezzling or commingling funds, moving trust funds around or even out of the trust entirely for their own benefit, borrowing against trust assets, failing to put the trust’s (and settlor/beneficiary’s) interest first, or losing or mismanaging trust property. Remedies for breach are provided under the Probate Code, and even greater remedies are available under the Elder Abuse Act, as discussed below. Evans Law Firm, Inc. represents beneficiaries who have suffered injury as a result of a trustee’s breach of fiduciary duty. If you or a loved one has been a victim of a breach of fiduciary duty by a trustee in California, contact us today at (415) 441-8669 and we can help. Our toll-free number is 1-888-50EVANS (888-503-8267).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
newstalk941.com

Delta-8 Causes White Co BOE Discussion On Its Drug Policy

A student disciplinary matter involving a THC substance had some White County School Board members questioning its policy on drugs Thursday. The substance in question, Delta-8, can be legally purchased if older than 21-years-old in Tennessee. School Board Member Diana Haston said she wanted clarification on how the drug was classified.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
fox9.com

Hennepin County Attorney announces new partnership to address rising crime

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced plans Monday for a new partnership to address rising crime. The partnership is being called MN Heals 2.0, which stands for Minnesota Hope, Education and Law and Safety, according to a news release. It is a refresh of a program first introduced by Freeman in 1997 during his second term as county attorney.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy