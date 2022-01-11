Elder Financial Exploitation A Rising Crime In The UC

Evans Law Firm, Inc. issued the following announcement on Dec. 31. Elder Abuse Act Remedies For Financial Elder Abuse. Trusts are important estate planning tools to establish distribution of income and assets during life and after death. The individual creating the trust usually acts as his or her own trustee at the beginning. The trust typically names others who succeed the settlor as trustees when the settlor is no longer able to act or dies. Successor trustees may include a surviving spouse, financial advisors, or professional fiduciaries. A caregiver may convince a senior to name him or her as a successor trustee too. Unfortunately, appointed successors may breach the fiduciary duty they owe by embezzling or commingling funds, moving trust funds around or even out of the trust entirely for their own benefit, borrowing against trust assets, failing to put the trust’s (and settlor/beneficiary’s) interest first, or losing or mismanaging trust property. Remedies for breach are provided under the Probate Code, and even greater remedies are available under the Elder Abuse Act, as discussed below. Evans Law Firm, Inc. represents beneficiaries who have suffered injury as a result of a trustee’s breach of fiduciary duty. If you or a loved one has been a victim of a breach of fiduciary duty by a trustee in California, contact us today at (415) 441-8669 and we can help. Our toll-free number is 1-888-50EVANS (888-503-8267).

