ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

FULL REMARKS: Governor Murphy Delivers 2022 State of the State Address

thelakewoodscoop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur state Constitution deems today the day on which I come to report to you on the state of our state. That accounting is clear. The state of our state is resilient and ready to keep moving forward. Because this is who we are as New Jerseyans. We believe...

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Gov. Phil Murphy Signs Bill Enshrining Abortion Into New Jersey State Law

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, anticipating possible changes to the Roe v. Wade ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, signed a bill Thursday enshrining the right to an abortion into state law. Murphy signed the measure in the waning days of his first term, fulfilling a campaign pledge made in the lead up to his reelection victory in November and after it appeared as if the Democrat-led Legislature might fail to advance the bill. “Regardless of whether or not the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, New Jersey’s position in support of the right to reproductive autonomy...
POLITICS
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Governor Murphy Reinstates Public Health Emergency to Respond to Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Governor Phil Murphy today reinstated a Public Health Emergency, effective immediately, “in order to ensure that the State is able to respond to the continued threat of COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.”. Yesterday, Senate President Sweeney rejected Murphy’s request to extend his emergency powers. Executive Order...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Governor Murphy Signs Legislation to Enshrine Marriage Equality into State Law

Governor Murphy today signed into law S3416, which codifies marriage equality in New Jersey law by providing that all laws concerning marriage and civil union are to be read with gender neutral intent. Marriage equality currently exists in New Jersey based on state and federal Court decisions. This new law demonstrates the Governor and Legislature’s commitment to protecting marriage equality by codifying it into New Jersey law.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Shore News Network

Bucco says Phil Murphy’s latest pandemic power grab sends New Jersey backward, not forward

TRENTON, NJ _ Senator Anthony M. Bucco said Governor Phil Murphy has taken New Jersey backward by declaring a new “Public Health Emergency” related to COVID-19: x“While Governor Murphy always talks about moving New Jersey ‘forward,’ he’s taking a giant leap backward by reinstating a new public health emergency,” said Bucco (R-25). “Despite what the governor has said, his action was not taken ‘in consultation with the Legislature.’ His own party said they weren’t consulted, and neither were Republicans. In fact, the Legislature chose to not extend his emergency powers when given the opportunity yesterday. Governor Murphy’s decision both circumvents legislative oversight and breaks his deal with his own party’s leadership. We need to give people hope that life is returning to normal, not returning to one man’s rule by executive order.”
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs legislation requiring age-appropriate school security drills

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Monday signed legislation (A-5727/S-3726) which requires school security drills to be age-appropriate and to prevent unnecessary traumatization of schoolchildren. Among other requirements, the legislation prohibits the use of fake blood, real or prop firearms, or the simulations of gun shots or explosions in...
EDUCATION
Shore News Network

Doherty blames Trenton Democrats for Phil Murphy’s king-like reign over New Jersey

TRENTON, NJ – Senator Michael Doherty said the New Jersey Legislature’s inaction in limiting executive authority has empowered Governor Phil Murphy to rule like a king. “Governor Murphy’s declaration of a new ‘Public Health Emergency’ in defiance of the Legislature demonstrates exactly why we must assert ourselves as a co-equal branch of government and limit his emergency powers,” said Doherty (R-23). “We’re supposed to have a governor with limited authority under our New Jersey Constitution, but Murphy has been empowered by the Legislature’s inaction to rule like a king. ”
TRENTON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Senate President Sweeney Rejects Murphy Request to Extend Emergency Pandemic Powers

Outgoing Senate President Steve Sweeney has nixed a vote on a resolution requested by Governor Phil Murphy to extend his emergency pandemic powers for 45 days, citing comments from the governor who said that he will keep mask mandates in place for schoolchildren “for the foreseeable future” as the reason why he would not put the resolution up for a vote.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
whmi.com

Maddock Among GOP Members Accused Of Posing As Fake Electors

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general is asking federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into 16 Republicans who submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020. Among the 16 GOP members is Meshawn Maddock, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Transit#Legislature#Organized Labor#Tax Deductions#New Jerseyans
The Independent

Rabbi Capitol rioter asks to pay $50 to avoid jail and calls arrest ‘modern-day version of tar and feathering’

A Messianic rabbi who is among the hundreds charged in the Capitol riot has argued that he should be allowed to pay a fine of $50 (£36) and not be sent to jail.Rabbi Michael Stepakoff, who took a selfie wearing a MAGA cap inside the Capitol building on the day of the riot, made the argument through his defence lawyer ahead of his sentencing next week, reported Business Insider.Mr Stepakoff’s defence lawyer Marina Medvin made the argument in a court filing where she accused the Justice Department of making “public shaming” webpages for the riot defendants.It is a “modern-day version...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
State of the State address
Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX59

Supreme Court blocks federal vaccine mandate on businesses, health care mandate still effective but draws concern

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Supreme Court made the decision to block the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandate, which applies to large businesses. Under the OSHA rule, businesses, with 100 or more workers, would’ve required employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID testing and wear masks. Though the court’s decision does not completely overturn the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy