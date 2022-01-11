ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenson County, IL

Dolly Parton’s ‘Imagination Library’ offers free books to Stephenson County kids

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6qTz_0dizSzHY00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Children in Stephenson County will soon be able to receive free books in the mail as part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Children, up to five years old, can receive a free book once a month.

The book gifting program is expanding services to Stephenson County thanks to a $30,000 grant, paid to the United Way from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.

The program sends books to readers 5 years old and under. United Way of Rock River Valley will fund the program with the grant money.

Dolly Parton founded the “Imagination Library” program in 1996, and it has grown to 1,600 communities nationwide.

The organization has delivered books to over 2 million readers worldwide.

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

City wants Rockford parents to monitor ‘disruptive behavior’ as schools let out

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city leaders say they are focused on helping to guide students down the right path after schools have complained of “disruptive behavior” taking place during dismissal time. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara acknowledged several schools had reached out about the problem, and he said Rockford Police Officers and faith leaders have […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford businesses prepare to move into the Metaverse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, people began shifting to shopping and work online, leading some companies to begin preparing for an eventual move into the “Metaverse” – or virtual reality. “If I’d imagined this technology when I was younger, it would have been the stuff of science fiction, to put a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crusader Health says ‘no visitors’ due to COVID surge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Crusader Community Health says adult patients must attend appointments alone due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County. Special needs and elderly patients are allowed one caregiver, and one parent can accompany children. All patients over the age of two must wear a mask. Behavioral health appointments will be […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stephenson County, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Stephenson County, IL
Government
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Parents mad after school suggests girls wear body-slimming undergarments

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WTVO) – Parents are speaking out against a Mississippi middle school’s suggestion that their daughters should wear slimming undergarments to fight body image issues. Female students at Southaven Middle School brought home letters this week titled “Why Do Girls Suffer From Body Image?” In the letter, school counselors asked parents’ permission to give […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago students return to classrooms

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — It was “Back to School” once again for Chicago schools, as students returned for the first time since their teachers’ COVID-19 standoff with the city. Kids had been out of the classroom for a week, which was how long it took for CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union to hammer out […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imagination Library#The United Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy