Panama City, FL

Large copper plates block 15th Street traffic after crash

 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders are working to keep traffic flowing after a crash left pallets of copper plates in the roadway Tuesday afternoon.

Panama City Police said a flatbed truck was carrying the plates from the Port of Panama City when it was involved in a traffic accident on 15th Street near Florida Avenue. The crash caused several of the plates to land in the median.

One eastbound lane of US 98 between Florida Avenue and Jenks Avenue is closed, officials said.

Officers are directing traffic through the area while crews determine what equipment they need to remove the plates from the roadway. Motorists should avoid the area.

No one was injured in the crash.

