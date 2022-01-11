Seminole commissioners approve Lake Mary Boulevard study near Orlando-Sanford airport (WFTV)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Commissioners in Seminole County on Tuesday approved the study that will be a roadmap for future development near the Orlando-Sanford International Airport.

The study includes a five-mile stretch of Lake Mary boulevard and nearby neighborhoods near the airport.

In recent years hundreds of homes have sprung up along the area in northeast Seminole County.

Seminole County Commissioner Andrea Herr said community input helped in commissioning the study.

“We took a hard, long, comprehensive look at what uses should be over there to include gathering the community and allowing them input,” Herr said.

Residents like Miguel Ramirez said while he doesn’t mind the area growing he says it needs to be done right.

“The development for the future will help everybody, and at the same time everything that actually we have here for so many years needs to be protected,” he said.

With the plan approved, the next step will be a joint planning agreement with the City of Sanford.

