America’s VetDogs in need of ‘weekend puppy raisers’ in Hartford area

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – America’s VetDogs is looking for people who want to become “weekend puppy raisers” in the Hartford area.

The national nonprofit provides veterans and first responders with disabilities with trained service and guide dogs. Volunteers will raise the puppies in their homes on the weekends, for a 12–14-month period, the organization’s spokesperson.

Volunteers are expected to provide the puppies with socialization experiences, including but are not limited to, traveling by car or public transportation, attending sporting events, and visiting public locations.

During the week, the puppies will reside at either the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield or the Osborn Correctional Institution in Sommers, as a part of the America’s Vet Dog Puppy Prison Program.

In an effort to give back to society, specially chosen inmates with good behavior records train the puppies during the weekdays. The program helps the nation’s heroes to “regain the lives they once led.”

When the puppies reach adulthood, the dogs return to America’s VetDogs for assessment, final training and client matching.

Anyone interested in volunteering can apply online at vetdogs.org .

