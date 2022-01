ENOLA, Pa. — Upper Allen Township Police are searching for a 25-year-old Cumberland County man accused of providing drugs to a man who later died of an overdose in 2020. Chandler Hernandez, of the first block of Cassatt Street in Enola, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and drug delivery resulting in death in connection to the case, which occurred on Sept. 18, 2020, according to police.

