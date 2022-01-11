Drive-thru Donuts: Local pastry shop closes lobbies due to health concerns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you want to get your donuts at Donut Bank, you’ll now have to take a trip through their drive-thru.

Donut Bank made the announcement on social media Tuesday, saying, “Due to safety concerns for our staff and patrons, we will be drive-thru only until further notice.”

A spokesperson with Donut Bank apologized for any inconvenience. Donut Bank currently has nine locations across Evansville, Princeton, Newburgh and Henderson.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).