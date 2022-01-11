ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speeding, erratic driving led to Geno Smith DUI arrest

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
BELLEVUE, CA - DECEMBER 21: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

BELLEVUE — Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith’s arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Washington State Patrol pulled him over for going 96 mph in a 60 mph zone and driving erratically across several lanes of traffic, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Smith was arrested Monday morning following the Seahawks’ return from Arizona after their last game of the season. According to the arrest report, the state trooper “detected a strong odor of intoxicants and observed the driver had bloodshot, watery eyes.” Smith told the state trooper he had some wine earlier in the night but had stopped drinking 90 minutes before he was pulled over.

Smith declined to take a preliminary breath test and a judge issued a search warrant for a blood draw. Smith was taken to a hospital where he became agitated prior to the blood draw, even with the Seahawks’ director of team security present to try to calm Smith down, according to the report. Restraints were used to complete the process, troopers wrote.

Smith was then transported to the King County Correctional Facility. He was released on $1,000 bail later Monday.

Smith’s attorney Jon Fox issued a statement Monday that said his client is cooperating with investigators. “I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained,” Fox said.

Smith just completed his third season with the Seahawks and had the most extensive playing time of his tenure in Seattle. He appeared in four games and started three while Russell Wilson was out due to finger surgery. Smith threw for 702 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

He is on a one-year contract and will be a free agent after the end of the current NFL season.

Smith had appeared in just one game during his first two seasons with Seattle.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

