If you’ve been on Twitter in the past week or two, you may have noticed a rise in people posting Tetris-like blocks made up of yellow, green and grey squares. The graphic is usually accompanied by two random numbers and the made-up word, “Wordle”.A short investigation reveals that these tweets are the personal results of a game, which is currently taking social media by storm.Wordle was created by New York City-based software engineer Josh Wardle for his partner, Palak Shah, who loves word games. Wardle and Shah played the game for months and soon after it became a family favourite,...

