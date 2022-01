Steph Curry's shooting struggles have persisted much longer than many expected. Since his dominant performance against the LA Clippers on November 28th, Curry is averaging 24.9 PPG on 37.4% from the field and 34.3% from deep. From the beginning of the season until that point, Curry was averaging 28.6 PPG on 46.6% from the field and 42.3% from deep. For whatever reason, Curry has had two separate seasons. The 19 games up until that heater against the Clippers, and the 18 games since.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO