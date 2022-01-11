Simply Sweet Cupcakes brings gourmet cupcakes to Harrison County

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Simply Sweet Cupcakes opened for business on Monday in the former Hobo Junction building outside of Shinnston.

The bakery sells a variety of cupcakes, including classic vanilla and chocolate, as well as their best-selling peanut butter surprise, fruit pebbles and cookies and cream, among others.

Peanut butter surprise (left) and cookies and cream (right)) are two cupcakes offered by Simply Sweet Cupcakes. (WBOY Image)

Simply Sweet Cupcakes also sells donuts, pepperoni rolls, cake pops and custom cake orders for customers.

Misty Boggs, owner of Simply Sweet Cupcakes, estimated the business sold more than 1,000 cupcakes on its opening day.

Boggs said downing a cupcake business has been something she’s been wanting to do for years.

“This has been my dream for about 15 years or more. I used to clean houses, but I’ve always baked for my kids. That’s how I got started. My kids wanted birthday cakes that no one around here could make. So, that’s just kinda how it got started, and it snowballed from there, and here I am,” said Boggs.

Simply Sweet Cupcakes is located at 6521 Benedum Drive, Shinnston, and is open Monday-Friday from 8-6, on Saturday from 8-1 and closed on Sundays.

