ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinnston, WV

Simply Sweet Cupcakes brings gourmet cupcakes to Harrison County

By Harley Benda
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnVkE_0dizPl3z00

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Simply Sweet Cupcakes opened for business on Monday in the former Hobo Junction building outside of Shinnston.

The bakery sells a variety of cupcakes, including classic vanilla and chocolate, as well as their best-selling peanut butter surprise, fruit pebbles and cookies and cream, among others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BC6VI_0dizPl3z00
Peanut butter surprise (left) and cookies and cream (right)) are two cupcakes offered by Simply Sweet Cupcakes. (WBOY Image)

Simply Sweet Cupcakes also sells donuts, pepperoni rolls, cake pops and custom cake orders for customers.

Fiesta Dinnerware announces new color

Misty Boggs, owner of Simply Sweet Cupcakes, estimated the business sold more than 1,000 cupcakes on its opening day.

Boggs said downing a cupcake business has been something she’s been wanting to do for years.

“This has been my dream for about 15 years or more. I used to clean houses, but I’ve always baked for my kids. That’s how I got started. My kids wanted birthday cakes that no one around here could make. So, that’s just kinda how it got started, and it snowballed from there, and here I am,” said Boggs.

Simply Sweet Cupcakes is located at 6521 Benedum Drive, Shinnston, and is open Monday-Friday from 8-6, on Saturday from 8-1 and closed on Sundays.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shinnston, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
Harrison County, WV
Lifestyle
Harrison County, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cupcakes#Gourmet#Birthday Cakes#Chocolate#Food Drink#Wboy Image#Fiesta Dinnerware#Nexstar Media Inc
WBOY 12 News

WVU Medicine, Red Cross beg for blood donors during national crisis

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Blood supplies are at a critical low, and WVU Medicine is urging eligible donors to find a nearby blood drive. Earlier this week, the Red Cross declared the nation’s first-ever blood crisis, and officials are begging West Virginians to donate. According to the American Red Cross, one donation can save up to three lives. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBOY 12 News

Snowstorm confidence increasing for MLK weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Significant snow and ice are likely across much of the eastern United States this upcoming weekend. Models have become more consistent on our region seeing a decent amount of accumulation but the locations receiving the largest amounts are still uncertain. An area of low pressure will be bringing moisture from the […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy