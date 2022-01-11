The 5 Best Hummus Flavors at Trader Joe's, According to Employees

Corn Flakes are the product of a mistake. According to Serious Eats, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, a staunch vegetarian, was immersed in a health movement known as "biological living," the tenets of which included more bathing, more exercising, and consuming less meat and more whole grains. In 1877, he was trying to create an alternative breakfast for Americans, who then typically started their day with a large meal. His quest led to the development of a dough that was inadvertently left out overnight. When the stale dough was rolled out, it flaked, and Kellogg, along with his brother Will, decided to bake it anyway. What we now know as cereal was invented in that moment.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO