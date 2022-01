Siavii was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2004 NFL draft but knee and spinal injuries forced him out of football before he could get to a ten-year pension. Siavii also played for the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks in his short career. Hopefully, his family will donate his brain to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) research because, regardless of the cause of his death, his life was clearly marred by bad decisions.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO