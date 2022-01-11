Here are the best jobs of 2022

THERE are more than 10,000 vacancies for a job that was recently at the top of a US "best jobs" list - java developers. Even as the unemployment rate continues to fall - in December 2021 it sat at 3.9% - there are a high number of job vacancies that remain.
No matter how tempting a new city looks from the outside, you'll have a hard time enjoying it if you can't find work after moving there. Career opportunities are among the most commons reasons Americans have for relocating. To see where the chances of landing a great job are in your favor, check out the list below.
(ABC4) – As Americans demand better benefits and work-life balance, employers are realizing that offering employees permanently-remote opportunities will help fill those job openings that are in desperate need of filling. A new report from Ziply Fiber says that companies that do not offer remote work in 2022 will...
Health care jobs may be in high demand, but the techies are set to rule 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report’s latest annual job rankings, released Tuesday. Bolstered by a strong 10-year outlook, information security analyst topped the publication’s “100 Best Jobs of 2022″ list, while software developer and data scientist snagged the fifth and sixth spots, respectively.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It is one of the most anticipated lists of the year for job seekers – US News’ 100 best jobs. The annual list looks at everything from stress to job growth and there are 10 different areas that are surveyed by U.S. News that helped it compile its list.
If you’re looking for a new job in 2022, you might want to think about what city you’re looking in. That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best cities to find a job in 2022. For its report, WalletHub compared 182 cities, including...
Finding a job can be a daunting experience, but it doesn’t have to be. Nonprofit organizations and job centers throughout Milwaukee help job seekers find employment opportunities. Here is a list of places that help job seekers. Did we miss a job center? Post it in the comments below...
Local businesses are going the extra mile to offer incentives in hopes of drawing applicants and employees.
In August, there were 26,000 available jobs in the South Dakota, with many businesses of virtually every industry struggling to fill open positions. Now, that number has gone up to more than 27,000.
The two best jobs of 2022 are information security analyst and nurse practitioner, a sign of the growing threat of cyberattacks as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. News & World Report. Indeed, health care-related roles accounted for fully 40% of the media outlet's list of top...
Part-time jobs have become a popular to bring in extra cash with a low commitment. Accountants, physician assistants, and programmers are among the highest paid part-time roles. Writing, tutoring, fitness instructing, and graphic designing are also in-demand options.
Are you planning to post a job opening online? Avoid the terms “guru,' “wizard” or “ninja.”. Those words are among the terms jobseekers dislike the most, according to a survey by invoicing software firm Skynova. “Competitive” and “challenge” round out the list of the words most likely to turn off jobseekers.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Today, Columbia was named Best City for Jobs United States for 2022 by WalletHub, the personal finance outlet. WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across two key dimensions, job market and socioeconomics. Columbia was named the Second Best City for Jobs in 2021.
If ample job opportunities are a key factor in your search for a new place to put down roots, look no farther than the Lone Star State. To determine the best place to live for job growth, we drew on data from our 2021 Best Place to Live list — homing in on places where Moody’s Analytics projects significant job growth by 2025 on top of major gains in recent years.
And just like that, we have a whole new year ahead of us (how exciting). January is a common time of year for people to make changes in their lives, or at least get the ball rolling in some way. A big change people tend to think about at the start of a new year is a change in career. We want to be there with you, and help you as best we can if you are on the hunt for an exciting new job opportunity. So, we took to our job board and hand-selected some of the best jobs that are live right now.
A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November as part of what economists are calling the “Great Resignation.” But while Americans are quitting their jobs in droves, certain types of jobs are responsible for the lion’s share of departures. The Numbers: The latest monthly...
