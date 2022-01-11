ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Induction Signs to Atomic Fire Records

Cover picture for the articleProgressive power metal with symphonic influences creating an epic and heroic atmosphere topped with catchy, soaring vocals, melodic solos, thunderous drums, and massive orchestration (crafted by Peter Crowley): that's how the soundscapes of international outfit INDUCTION could best be described. Originally founded in 2014, the band left their first...

nextmosh.com

Feralia sign with Time To Kill Records

Time To Kill Records is proud to announce the signing of Italian black metallers Feralia. Feralia was founded in 2018 by two Turin-based musicians, Khrura and Raijinous, eager to create a black metal project that was supposed to draw from the Norwegian tradition and at the same time evolve into a more modern dimension, blending rawness, melancholy and epic tones. After the pre-production phase of the first full-length album, drummer Ignotus Nebis and vocalist Tibor Kati (Sur Austru/Negura Bunget) joined in the band.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

How to Dismantle An Atomic Bomb

All That You Can’t Leave Behind is a litmus test for U2 fans. Viewed from one perspective, it’s the moment where the group began to lose their adventurous spirit, abandoning the more experimental aspects of their music in favor of the stadium-first rock anthems that brought them to the Super Bowl in 2002. But from the other side, it’s where U2 got back on track after going all-in on the overblown statement of POP, a foray into club music and electronica that, bizarrely, saw the band accused of selling out despite the fact that they already sold millions of copies. That ship sailed long ago. If you preferred U2 as a pure rock band, All That You Can’t… was, to use their own phrase, a sort of homecoming. If, however, you admired their ability to reinvent themselves and emerge every few years with a completely new conception of what U2 could be (after all, Bowie did it dozens of times), then it might have been a little disappointing to hear a relatively straightforward set of rock songs.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Genelec to Host Masterclass 'Live From the No-Kill Microphone Shelter'

Genelec is hosting a special Masterclass session, “Live from the No-Kill Microphone Shelter,” on Thursday, January 20, at 1 p.m. EST livestreamed to Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn. Access the session here. The conversation, moderated by Genelec Inc. Senior Technical Sales Manager Paul Stewart, will feature acclaimed producer/engineer Sylvia Massy alongside her associate Chris Johnson, demonstrating examples from Sylvia’s growing collection of vintage and rare microphones. Paul will also be fielding live questions from attendees. Sylvia and Chris will be broadcasting live from their studio in Oregon, which also serves as the home base for Sylvia’s collection, which they joking refer to as the “no-kill microphone shelter.” Sylvia is one of the preeminent private collectors of microphones in the recording community. A large portion of her collection was acquired from the late microphone expert Bob Paquette, and recently she retained ownership of several dozen vintage microphones from the Ukraine.
ENTERTAINMENT
nextmosh.com

Redshark sign with Listenable Records

Listenable welcomes Speed Heavy Metal warriors Redshark in their ranks and release the band’s new album ‘Digital Race’ in March 2022. Redshark was founded in 2012 in Barcelona, Spain by Philip Graves (guitar) with the aim of delivering Classic Pounding Heavy Speed Metal. Their traditional 80s metal influences may plunder the nostalgia circuit but Redshark are ruthlessly carrying the torch with great attitude, and powerful melodic songwriting.
ROCK MUSIC
gospelmusic.org

Coffmans Sign with Big Picture Records

The Coffmans, a rising Gospel family trio hailing from Danville, KY, has joined the label family at Big Picture Records. Rooted in Southern Gospel, the Coffman’s unique sound delivers a progressive twist, making them popular with their peers and fans alike. Jason Crabb states, “many people do things because they want to. It’s refreshing to see people called to do what they are doing and love that call.” Fans of the Coffmans enjoy their passionate presentation of their work and enjoy listening to the down-home stories and testimonies shared while on tour. The message of Jesus is evident in each song, and the music is designed to appeal to audiences of all ages.
DANVILLE, KY
musicconnection.com

JT Daly Signs to Prescription Songs

Prescription Songs has inked a deal with Nashville-based producer/writer JT Daly. The signing was announced by Katie Fagan, Prescription Songs Head of A&R, Nashville. Known for pushing sonic boundaries and writing big melodies, Daly will be represented by Fagan alongside Rachel Wein and Chris Martignago. "It is with an abundance...
MUSIC
Your EDM

BADVOID Drops Booming Single, “Poison”, Signed To KAYZO’s Welcome Records

BADVOID’s talent is remarkable. His sounds are always fascinating and his ear for utilizing specific sounds to bring out certain emotions is impeccable. He’s constantly pushing his sound, keeping us on our toes, excited to hear what’s next. He’s back with a booming single titled “Poison“, featuring...
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Reminders have signed to Venn Records for their debut album, due this spring

Reminders have signed to Venn Records for their debut album. 'Best Of Beach Punk' is set for release on 1st April, preceded by a video for their single 'Carousel', and a UK tour that kicks off on 10th February. Frontman Leo Dyke says of the single: “‘Carousel’ is a song...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
musicconnection.com

Submit to Womens Freedom Song Contest

The fourth year of the Womens Freedom Song Contest is accepting entries through March 1, 2022. They are looking for the next "Female Anthem." Do you have an inspiring song about women to share?. The contest is open to everyone who writes songs, (all genders too!),. If the song celebrates...
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Watch Keith Richards Defend Mick Jagger from a Stage Invader Using His Telecaster

The great Keith Richards, electric guitar anchor for The Rolling Stones for 60 years now, turned 78 this past weekend (December 18). Though legendary for his loose, rootsy guitar style and laid-back persona, Richards is a no-nonsense professional onstage, as one overzealous fan found out the hard way during the Stones' December 18, 1981 performance at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.
HAMPTON, VA
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
thelascopress.com

Greatest Rock Guitar Solos of All Time

This is the time of year when people like to make lists. Of course, New Year resolutions appear on most peoples’ index cards. Search media sites and you can find plenty of top fives, top 10s, best of 2021, and even 2022 predictions. One of those inventories of music...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Surprising Johnny Depp Movie In Netflix Top 10 Today

It's the first Monday of the new year and while that means getting back to a normal routine after the holidays for most people, there are still a few surprises to be had—and that includes one of the titles in Netflix's Top 10 today. When it comes to the movie rankings in the United States today, there are a few titles you'd expect to see, namely the recently released Don't Look Up, but there's also a surprising Johnny Depp today as well. Dark Shadows is currently sitting at the Number 6 spot on the list for Monday, January 3rd, according to What's on Netflix.
MOVIES
JamBase

Remembering Neil Peart: Rush Performing Live In Toronto In 2003

Neil Peart sadly died on this date in 2020 after a years-long battle with brain cancer. The legendary Rush drummer and lyricist was 67 years old. Known as The Professor, Peart is widely considered one of the greatest drummers to ever sit on the throne. Neil had an immediate impact when he joined guitarist Alex Lifeson and bassist/multi-instrumentalist Geddy Lee in 1974 after Rush had released their self-titled debut and just weeks before their first U.S. tour which kicked off on August 14 in Pittsburgh with the band opening for Uriah Heep and Manfred Mann’s Earth Band to an audience of 11,000.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Gorilla Toss Sign to Sub Pop

Sub Pop has announced the addition of Guerilla Toss to their iconic roster of artists. The label will be releasing their latest effort, Famously Alive on March 25th. After a decade sprinkling glitter into grit, building a reputation as one of the most ferociously creative art-rock groups working, the upstate New York band have eased fully into their light. This is Guerilla Toss at their most luminescent -- awake, alive, and extending an open invitation to anyone who wants to soak it all up beside them.
ROCK MUSIC
US 103.1

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Tease Rush Pinball Machine in Trailer

Stern Pinball announced the full details of its upcoming Rush machine, teasing the product in a playful behind-the-scenes video with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. The Stern website breaks down the machine’s audio and visual layout, noting that players will “travel with Rush through time” as they’re “immersed in exclusive Rush concert footage and guided by custom speech” by Lee, Lifeson and friend Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies.
MUSIC

