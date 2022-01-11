Induction Signs to Atomic Fire Records

All That You Can’t Leave Behind is a litmus test for U2 fans. Viewed from one perspective, it’s the moment where the group began to lose their adventurous spirit, abandoning the more experimental aspects of their music in favor of the stadium-first rock anthems that brought them to the Super Bowl in 2002. But from the other side, it’s where U2 got back on track after going all-in on the overblown statement of POP, a foray into club music and electronica that, bizarrely, saw the band accused of selling out despite the fact that they already sold millions of copies. That ship sailed long ago. If you preferred U2 as a pure rock band, All That You Can’t… was, to use their own phrase, a sort of homecoming. If, however, you admired their ability to reinvent themselves and emerge every few years with a completely new conception of what U2 could be (after all, Bowie did it dozens of times), then it might have been a little disappointing to hear a relatively straightforward set of rock songs.

