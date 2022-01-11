ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly schools need more resources to close achievement gaps, Hite testifies in education funding trial

By Maggie Mancini
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperintendent William Hite outlined the School District of Philadelphia's need for additional financial resources to address staffing shortages, facility maintenance and student performance gaps Tuesday as part of the ongoing court battle over Pennsylvania's public education funding. Six school districts have sued state lawmakers, alleging the state has failed...

