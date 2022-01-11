ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jorge Masvidal-Colby Covington grudge match will headline UFC 272

By Adam Stites
Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

Former friends turned bitter rivals will finally settle things in the Octagon on March 5 when Jorge Masvidal meets Colby Covington in a welterweight fight, UFC executive Hunter Campbell told ESPN on Tuesday.

The fight will be the main event at UFC 272, despite not being for a title. Only Conor McGregor's fights against Dustin Poirier, Donald Cerrone, and Nate Diaz, along with Masvidal's 2019 bout with Diaz, have earned main event status at a UFC pay-per-view event without a championship belt on the line in the last seven years.

Masvidal, 37, is coming off back-to-back losses to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, including a devastating knockout loss in April 2021.

Covington, 33, lost to Usman in two of his last three fights, most recently losing by unanimous decision at UFC 268 in November.

Masvidal and Covington used to be close friends who even lived together and coached from each other's corners. But in the last few years, the two have become enemies who have taken every opportunity to trash each other in the media.

UFC 272 was originally set to feature Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway meet in the main event and battle for the featherweight belt for a third time, but Holloway pulled out of the fight with an injury just a couple days after it was announced. Now Chan Sung Jung a.k.a. The Korean Zombie will instead step in to meet Volkanovski in the main event at UFC 273.

