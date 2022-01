Regulators in North Dakota have signed off on a new plan to tear down a wind farm. That startling statement was reported by the Associated Press on December 30th. Why on earth would they already be dismantling a relatively new portion of the huge Tatanka wind farm? The "farm" straddles the North Dakota/South Dakota border and pumps out enough renewable energy to power 60,000 homes.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO