ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Region 3 Education Service Center Board seeks candidates for election

By Advocate Staff Report
Victoria Advocate
 4 days ago

The Region 3 Education Service Center Board of Directors will have two places to fill in the upcoming election. Seats up for...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
newmilfordspectrum.com

Danbury school board seeks candidates to fill vacancy

DANBURY — The Board of Education is seeking candidates to fill a vacancy left by a resigning member. Democrat Joe Britton resigned effective Saturday to focus on his new position on City Council. Residents interested in applying to fill his position should sent an application letter to: Kathryn Hodgdon,...
DANBURY, CT
onfocus.news

Five Candidates Vying for Two Spots in Marshfield School Board Election

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Marshfield School District School Board has two spots up for grabs this spring election. Five candidates have will be running in hopes of securing the two spots on the board. A primary election will be held to whittle the field down from five to four. Those four final candidates will appear on the ballot for the April 5th election.
MARSHFIELD, WI
max983.net

Marshall County Election Board Discusses Vote Center Locations

The Marshall County Election Board members discussed potential locations for Vote Centers in the upcoming 2022 Primary Election when they met this week. There are sites around the county that the board members like to have available to Marshall County residents on Election Day. In the 2020 election, there were...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
northeastnebraskanews.us

Candidates are now filing for elections

CENTER – The 2022 election cycle is well underway in Knox County. The primary election will be held Tuesday, May 10, and the general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. The following seats are up for election in Wausa and Lincoln Township this year:. -Wausa Village Board of...
KNOX COUNTY, NE
The Northwestern

Candidates file for local spring elections; primary set for Oshkosh school board, at least 2 for Winnebago County Board

OSHKOSH – The 2022 spring non-partisan elections will feature a primary on the Oshkosh School Board and at least two primaries for the Winnebago County Board. Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file nomination papers to run in the spring election, which will be held on April 5. If a primary is needed, that will be held Feb. 15. ...
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election
Americus Times-Recorder

James Gaston recognized for his service to Board of Elections

For nearly ten years James Gaston has served Sumter County through the Sumter County Board of Elections. His tenure was celebrated as his term ended in December. Randy Howard, Supervisor of the Board of Elections and Voter Registration recognized Gaston’s “outstanding leadership, integrity, vision and wisdom.” Gaston has offered the Board of Elections “distinguished and unselfish service” on behalf of the voters and Georgia’s Secretary of State. Gaston last served as the chairman for the board. Among other duties, the Board of Elections is tasked with making sure the voting process runs smoothly, addressing any votes which can not be readily cast at the precinct, overseeing recounts and certifying the election results. Members of the Board of Elections are nominated from Sumter County citizens and the Board of Commissioners votes on their placement to serve four years. James Gaston was appointed by the Sumter County Board of Commissioners in 2011 to complete the term of Herschel Morris.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
The Shawnee News-Star

Lincoln County Election Board announces Board of Education primaries

The Lincoln County Election Board has announced that on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, Primary Elections will be held for Board of Education Office No. 2 in Carney School District and Board of Education Office No. 2 in Prague School District. A Special Election will also be held for Cushing School District on the same date. State law mandates a primary election be held if more than two candidates file for the same school board office.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
carolinajournal.com

State elections board wants candidate filing to resume Feb. 24

The N.C. State Board of Elections is asking a three-judge panel to set Feb. 24 as the start date of a new candidate filing period for 2022 elections. In a motion filed Thursday, the board seeks approval to reopen candidate filing for state and local offices at 8 a.m. Feb. 24. The filing period would last through noon March 4.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Elections
miamilaker.com

MDCPS Board recognizes Civic Engagement Academy at Bob Graham Education Center

The Board of Miami-Dade County Public Schools recognized the Civic Engagement Academy at Bob Graham Education Center on Dec. 15. Calling the academy a “precious asset” to the board’s focus on civic education, it was praised for its outstanding performance. The academy was founded in 2012 by former U.S. Sen. and Fla. Gov. Bob Graham, for whom the school is named.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Your Radio Place

Estadt elected President of Caldwell Schools Board of Education

CALDWELL, Ohio — Chris Estadt was elected president of the Caldwell Exempted Village Board of Education when the board held its organizational meeting on Tuesday night. Estadt was sworn in as a new member of the board along with Stanley Randolph and Adam Chandler. Board member Allen Schehl was elected vice-president. “I’m excited to help the district continue to bring excellent education to out students,” Estadt stated. “We have a new superintendent and three new board members committed to building a strong future.” The board chose the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. as the date and time for regular meetings this year. Meetings will be held in the administration building unless otherwise announced.
CALDWELL, OH
thesalinepost.com

Saline Board of Education Elects Officers for 2022

The Saline Board of Education elected its officers for 2022 during the organizational meeting held Tuesday evening at the outset of its first meeting of the year. Jennifer Steben was elected President of the Board for the second consecutive year. Michael McVey returns as Vice President for a second year. The board elected Kandace Jones as Secretary and Brad Gerbe as Treasurer.
SALINE, MI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha School Board to have primary election, eight candidates

WAUKESHA — Eight candidates are running for election to the Waukesha School Board seats currently held by Bill Baumgart, Amanda Roddy and Greg Deets. All three incumbents are seeking re-election and the newcomers are:. ■ Mark Borowski. ■ Sarah Harrison. ■ Karrie Kozlowski. ■ Marquell Moorer. ■ Jaymz Touchstone.
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy