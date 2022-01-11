ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Woodby announces bid to remain Carter County mayor

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALkd9_0dizO7iP00

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Patty Woodby, who was appointed Carter County mayor more than a year ago, announced Tuesday that she will run for mayor in the upcoming election.

Woodby will seek the Republican nomination in the May 3 primary.

Miranda Lambert concert to draw 15k people to ETSU

The county commission appointed her as mayor in November 2020 to fill the remainder of Mayor Rusty Barnett’s term following his death.

At a campaign event Tuesday in front of the Carter County Courthouse, Woodby said that if elected, she will focus on infrastructure problems such as expanding water services to rural areas, investing $10 million into broadband internet access, expanding the Tweetsie Trail, and improving EMS communication.

Early voting for the May 3 primaries will take place April 13–28.

The general election will be held on Aug. 4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Political parties to hold primaries for school board races in Tennessee for the first time this May

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the first time this May, voters in Tennessee will be able to choose school board candidates in a political primary. Previously, school board candidates appeared in Tennessee general elections as independent candidates. But last year, the Tennessee General Assembly gave political parties the ability to hold primaries in school […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City, Washington County school boards talk funding priorities ahead of statewide restructuring

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee released a draft Tuesday for how his administration wants to overhaul the state’s complicated school funding formula, calling it a ‘student-based’ formula. At this time, much is still unknown about how the funding will be restructured or the cost. Friday marked a rare, joint meeting between […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carter County, TN
Sports
Elizabethton, TN
Sports
Carter County, TN
Government
Elizabethton, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Carter County, TN
City
Elizabethton, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
City
Campaign, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
WJHL

Aiken to return: Washington County farmer named TN deputy agriculture commissioner weeks after leaving top Farm Bureau post

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County farmer Jeff Aiken said he missed his Telford cattle farm when announcing he wouldn’t seek another term after six years as Tennessee Farm Bureau president. Thursday, though, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture announced Aiken will become Tennessee’s deputy agriculture commissioner March 1. “I’ve enjoyed the few weeks that I’ve […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Tennessee lawmaker proposes stiffer penalties for assaulting sports officials

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee state lawmaker has filed a bill that would create stiffer penalties for assaulting sports officials. Rep. Brandon Ogles (R-Franklin) filed House Bill 1761 on Friday. Under Ogle’s bill, it would be a Class E felony, the least serious felony classification in Tennessee, if someone: Intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly causes […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Election#The Carter#Infrastructure#Early Voting#Republican#Etsu#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

New solar farm begins power collection in Washington County, Tenn.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials flipped the switch on a new solar farm in Washington County, Tennessee Thursday. BrightRidge, Silicon Ranch and Tennessee Valley Authorities officials were on-hand to initiate service from the Martin Solar Farm in Jonesborough. Brightridge will purchase power from the farm for the next 30 years to provide renewable energy […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WJHL

WJHL

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy