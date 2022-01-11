Woodby announces bid to remain Carter County mayor
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Patty Woodby, who was appointed Carter County mayor more than a year ago, announced Tuesday that she will run for mayor in the upcoming election.
Woodby will seek the Republican nomination in the May 3 primary.
The county commission appointed her as mayor in November 2020 to fill the remainder of Mayor Rusty Barnett’s term following his death.
At a campaign event Tuesday in front of the Carter County Courthouse, Woodby said that if elected, she will focus on infrastructure problems such as expanding water services to rural areas, investing $10 million into broadband internet access, expanding the Tweetsie Trail, and improving EMS communication.
Early voting for the May 3 primaries will take place April 13–28.
