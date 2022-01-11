Latest Numbers January 11
BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
The county is currently facing 4,155 active cases of the virus, with 451 new cases reported today.
107 people are in the hospital.
The number of overall deaths is the same as yesterday at 471.
