Endicott, NY

Fire department responds to Endicott bedroom fire

By Jim Ehmke
 4 days ago

ENDICOTT, NY – The Endicott Fire Department made quick work of a house fire on the village’s Northside this morning.

The fire was reported at about 8:18 in a second floor bedroom at 118 Robble Avenue.

The flames were quickly extinguished and damage was contained to the bedroom.

Endicott Fire says smoking material ignited the mattress.

No injuries were reported.

