Today’s entry: What’s the deal with Florida’s law on vax mandates if SCOTUS backs the Biden administration? Are we still protected with the new Florida law regardless?. Bottom Line: No. Should the US Supreme Court rule in favor of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate policy Floridians would not be protected under the recently passed law banning vaccine mandates without numerous opt-out options. The reason is due to how Florida’s workplaces are currently regulated in the case of private employers, and due to most medical service providers in Florida receiving federal funds, in the case of healthcare workers.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO