As we enter year three of the pandemic, the caregivers of Valley Health continue to stand tall in supporting our community through successive waves of COVID-19. During the initial wave of cases, our team managed through personal risk, caring for a new and terrible disease in a world short of answers. In the winter of 2021, our clinicians learned to incorporate COVID-19 care safely into our normal workflow and did both brilliantly. Others worked in the community, partnering with volunteers to give 150,000 COVID vaccines. During the Delta wave, we learned to deliver lifesaving treatments and again rose to the challenge of then-record volumes.

