Tom Brady should never be counted out in the playoffs. The Buccaneers quarterback's entire career has been proof of that. And Tampa Bay is right to be favored in its first matchup of the 2021 NFL postseason, hosting an Eagles team that squeezed into a wild card berth at 9-8 thanks in part to a cakewalk of a late-season schedule. But is it crazy to envision a scenario where Philadelphia, which four seasons ago rode its underdog mentality all the way to a Lombardi Trophy, goes into Raymond James Stadium on Sunday and upsets the defending champions?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO