NFL

Nick Eubanks: Let go by Detroit

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Lions cut Eubanks from their practice squad Tuesday. Eubanks...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Bill Cowher on Steelers-Chiefs NFL Wild Card Playoff game: 'I expect this game to be a lot closer'

Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
The Spun

The Bucs Signed A Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ receiving corps has really taken a hit over the past few months, which is unfortunate because the playoffs are around the corner. With Chris Godwin out due to a torn ACL and Antonio Brown no longer on the roster, the Buccaneers will rely heavily on Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bold predictions for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: 49ers stun Cowboys in Dallas, plus other projections

The 2021 NFL playoffs are finally here, with Super Wild Card Weekend kicking off Saturday. With 12 teams squaring off in six different games across three days, there will be plenty of action before the top-seeded Packers and Titans even enter the mix. We've got Tom Brady in a rematch with the Eagles, who edged him in the Super Bowl four years ago. We've got Bill Belichick taking on the Bills for a third time this season and who topped the Patriots in their last meeting. We've got a third showdown between NFC West rivals. We've got it all!
NFL
ninetynineyards.com

Why the Bengals will win the Super Bowl

Next up in our play-off team series, Stu from our Draft Talk team looks at ‘Why the Bengals will win the Super Bowl’ with Joe Burrow and co now back in the playoffs following a 6 year absence. Bengals Head coach Zac Taylor has performed quite the turn...
NFL
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bears Interviewed Former NFL Head Coach On Wednesday

The Bears continued their coaching search on Wednesday, this time with a Super Bowl winner. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago interviewed former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. “Bears interviewed former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson for their head-coaching job today,” Schefter reported. Adding the team also spoke to Browns...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Steelers Very Clear

When the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into the postseason this past weekend, fans from around the league immediately doubted their ability to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card matchup in Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes made it very clear that he’s not...
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Colts Radio Analyst Absolutely Destroys Ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Colts radio analyst absolutely destroys Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Add Colts radio voice Rick Venturi to the growing list of people connected with the Colts to blast beleaguered quarterback Carson Wentz. Venturi, a former college head coach and longtime NFL assistant coach, is now the color...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles Defensive Coordinator Uses 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon used two words describe Tom Brady ahead of Sunday’s playoff battle: “Trained killer.”. Stopping Brady during the postseason is practically an impossible task. The only hope is to slow him down just enough to squeak out a win. What makes Brady so special,...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
NFL

