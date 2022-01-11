Nick Eubanks: Let go by Detroit

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster underwent shoulder surgery earlier this season, and he was expected to miss the rest of the campaign. But in a surprise twist, the Steelers announced Thursday that Smith-Schuster has returned to practice, though he remains on IR for now ahead of the Wild Card Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ receiving corps has really taken a hit over the past few months, which is unfortunate because the playoffs are around the corner. With Chris Godwin out due to a torn ACL and Antonio Brown no longer on the roster, the Buccaneers will rely heavily on Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski.
The 2021 NFL playoffs are finally here, with Super Wild Card Weekend kicking off Saturday. With 12 teams squaring off in six different games across three days, there will be plenty of action before the top-seeded Packers and Titans even enter the mix. We've got Tom Brady in a rematch with the Eagles, who edged him in the Super Bowl four years ago. We've got Bill Belichick taking on the Bills for a third time this season and who topped the Patriots in their last meeting. We've got a third showdown between NFC West rivals. We've got it all!
Next up in our play-off team series, Stu from our Draft Talk team looks at ‘Why the Bengals will win the Super Bowl’ with Joe Burrow and co now back in the playoffs following a 6 year absence. Bengals Head coach Zac Taylor has performed quite the turn...
ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
The Bears continued their coaching search on Wednesday, this time with a Super Bowl winner. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago interviewed former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. “Bears interviewed former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson for their head-coaching job today,” Schefter reported. Adding the team also spoke to Browns...
When the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into the postseason this past weekend, fans from around the league immediately doubted their ability to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card matchup in Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes made it very clear that he’s not...
Colts radio analyst absolutely destroys Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Add Colts radio voice Rick Venturi to the growing list of people connected with the Colts to blast beleaguered quarterback Carson Wentz. Venturi, a former college head coach and longtime NFL assistant coach, is now the color...
Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon used two words describe Tom Brady ahead of Sunday’s playoff battle: “Trained killer.”. Stopping Brady during the postseason is practically an impossible task. The only hope is to slow him down just enough to squeak out a win. What makes Brady so special,...
The Indianapolis Colts are on the clock. On Sunday, the Colts laid an egg and coughed up their chance at an AFC Wild Card, losing to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-11, thanks in part to a pair of Carson Wentz turnovers. Now the quarterback’s future in Indy is very much...
On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
Ben Roethlisberger is ending his career the way he started it, leading a team that not many people expected to be very good to the postseason. It wasn't always pretty, but Roethlisberger was able to deliver in several critical situations to punch his 12th ticket to the playoffs, while extending his final season as the Steelers quarterback.
Tom Brady tries to be a "good sport"All Pro Reels, Wikimedia Commons. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Philadelphia Eagles in round one of the NFL playoffs this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
Comments / 0