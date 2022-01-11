Nick Eubanks: Let go by Detroit

The 2021 NFL playoffs are finally here, with Super Wild Card Weekend kicking off Saturday. With 12 teams squaring off in six different games across three days, there will be plenty of action before the top-seeded Packers and Titans even enter the mix. We've got Tom Brady in a rematch with the Eagles, who edged him in the Super Bowl four years ago. We've got Bill Belichick taking on the Bills for a third time this season and who topped the Patriots in their last meeting. We've got a third showdown between NFC West rivals. We've got it all!

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO