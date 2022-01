Rafael Benitez insisted he came to Everton to “fix issues” that had arisen over the last few years after the 2-1 defeat at Norwich piled more pressure on the Spaniard.Everton travelled to Carrow Road without a league win since the start of December and defeat against a Norwich team which had been on a six-match losing streak without scoring a single goal will not have eased tensions between the fans and the manager.The supporters were calling for the Spaniard to leave the club before the game, with banners held aloft, and two goals in quick succession from an own goal...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 HOURS AGO