LA Metro resumes bus fares, public transit advocates fight back

By Hosted by Steve Chiotakis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly two years of free bus rides, LA Metro is resuming fare...

KTLA

Metro to resume collecting bus fares on Monday

After nearly two years, bus riders in Los Angeles will again have to pay to ride. The buses, which have been free since March 2020 due to the pandemic, will once again cost $1.75 per one-way trip starting Monday, Jan. 10. “Your fares help keep our system running,” Metro said in a press release. Riders […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mega 99.3

New Yakima Transit Bus Book is Out With Changes

Thousands of people ride the bus in Yakima and save a lot of money on gas. If you ride Yakima Transit buses you need to know the city has issued its new Winter/Spring 2022 Bus Book showing City bus routes, schedules, maps, fares, and helpful information on services such as Dial-A-Ride.
YAKIMA, WA
cbslocal.com

COVID Infections To Cause AC Transit Bus Delays

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — COVID infections among frontline workers at the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will result in delays on bus routes beginning Friday, the district said. AC Transit said a spike in positive cases has been reported throughout employee ranks since the New Year’s holiday. COVID-related sick calls...
TRAFFIC
The Gaston Gazette

Gastonia extends free bus fares

People will continue to be able to ride Gastonia city buses for free through Monday, Mar. 7. Gastonia has waived bus fares for riders since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. During that time, bus ridership has dipped, going from more than 15,000 riders per month before the...
GASTONIA, NC
NewsBreak
Traffic
Central Illinois Proud

Connect Transit suspends fares, late-night service, institutes rear boarding

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit in the Twin Cities is making some changes as COVID-19 cases ramp up. Starting on Jan. 8, the company will suspend fares for buses, along with late-night services that are offered Thursday through Saturday. Company officials are also instituting rear boarding procedures. Face...
TRAFFIC
Laist.com

Want To Save Money On Public Transit In LA County? Here’s How

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. Maybe you’ve heard by now that Los Angeles County’s...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
commonwealthmagazine.org

FTA appears to greenlight Boston’s fare-free bus trial

THE FEDERAL TRANSIT Administration issued a statement on Monday suggesting the agency would have little problem with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s plan to launch a two-year experiment with fare-free buses on three MBTA routes. “MBTA and Mayor Wu have been working to resolve the city’s interest in providing fare-free...
BOSTON, MA
CBS DFW

TSA Extends Federal Face Mask Requirement For Public Transit Through March 18

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The TSA is reminding travelers that it has extended the mask requirement for individuals using public transit throughout the US through March 18, 2022. The Transportation Security Administration said the mandate applies to all transportation networks throughout the United States, including but not limited to: airports; onboard commercial aircraft; on over-the-road buses; and on commuter bus and rail systems. DART will also continue to require a CDC approved face mask be worn over the mouth and nose at all times by passengers, operators, and contractors at all times. Refusing to wear a mask violates federal law and could result in...
DALLAS, TX
whitecenternow.com

TRANSIT: Metro returning to regular service Sunday

Metro has announced it’ll begin on Sunday the process of getting transit service back to normal:. Metro will deactivate the Emergency Snow Network (ESN) at 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2. All Metro bus routes active on weekends will operate on their regular schedules starting Jan. 2 where road conditions allow.
KING COUNTY, WA
westsideconnect.com

Regional transit system resumes fares in 2022

The Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority has resumed fares as of Jan. 1, after six months of free rides provided to the community. The 2022 fare structure applies to all StanRTA “The S” services, which resulted from a merger of Modesto Area Express and Stanislaus Regional Transit (StaRT) last July. Former MAX and StaRT passes will be honored if they have not been used or activated.
MODESTO, CA
wjbc.com

Connect Transit suspending bus fares as cases of COVID-19 surge

NORMAL – Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in McLean County, Connect Transit is suspending bus fares and late-night services. Connect Transit Chairman Ryan Whitehouse said the new procedures include Connect Trnait fixed-route bus service and Connect Mobility paratransit service. “We will continue to treat fare suspension, rear boarding, and...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Daily Californian

AC Transit anticipates delays in bus services amid COVID-19 surge

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise among frontline workers in the Bay Area and beyond, AC Transit riders can expect delays beginning Friday. AC transit has seen increased rates of COVID-19 among its employees — including bus operators, mechanics and service employees — since New Year’s. According to a Jan. 6 AC Transit press release, these cases among critical employees have had a “discernible impact” as AC Transit mandates that employees quarantine if they test positive, are symptomatic or are in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

LA Metro Board Urges $16.5 Billion Investment in Transit Infrastructure

Today marks the start of a new legislative session, and between redistricting, resignations, and other personnel changes, the California legislature is in an extended state of transition. One thing that is generally agreed on already, however, is that 2022 will see another substantial budget surplus. How that is spent, or...
INGLEWOOD, CA

