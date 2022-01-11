LA Metro resumes bus fares, public transit advocates fight back

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The TSA is reminding travelers that it has extended the mask requirement for individuals using public transit throughout the US through March 18, 2022. The Transportation Security Administration said the mandate applies to all transportation networks throughout the United States, including but not limited to: airports; onboard commercial aircraft; on over-the-road buses; and on commuter bus and rail systems. DART will also continue to require a CDC approved face mask be worn over the mouth and nose at all times by passengers, operators, and contractors at all times. Refusing to wear a mask violates federal law and could result in...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO