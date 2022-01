Foxtrot Market, the Chicago-based chain of trendy convenience stores and cafes that already has 16 locations, aims to continue its meteoric rise across the city. The company has recently raised $100 million from East and West Coast investment firms bringing the total raised to $160 million, and it aims to open 25 more stores over the coming year, according to Crain’s. Among these is a 1,739-square-foot outpost slated to open in the spring inside downtown’s historic Tribune Tower, as well as another inside the Loop’s Willis Tower and a third in the Wrigleyville neighborhood.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO