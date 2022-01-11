ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Hoffman named new Reno County Counselor

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County is looking at a different way of having legal counsel. After meeting in executive session on Tuesday, the Reno County Commission approved hiring Barton County...

hutchpost.com

Hutch Post

Governor gives approval to county commission expansion

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has given her stamp of approval for the Reno County Commission to expand from three members to five. The public approved the expansion in the last election. The additional commissioners could have been elected via special election, however, the commissioners requested it...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

BrightHouse receives support from BCBSKS

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson BrightHouse shelter is benefitting from the generosity of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas employees. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation donated a total of $264,479 to United Way campaigns in Hutchinson, Salina, Topeka and Wichita. In Hutchinson, Salina and Wichita,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hospitals raise morgue capacity concerns, schools close

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Nursing homes are facing COVID-19 outbreaks, schools are closing and hospitals in the Kansas City area are seeing so many deaths that they are raising alarms about morgue capacity. The problems come as Kansas yet again shattered its record for new confirmed and probable cases....
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

City manager talks about stalled contract with city employees

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It’s back to the drawing board for the city and the union representing its service employees after the union’s voting delegation rejected the city’s latest contract offer. City Manager Jeff Cantrell said he understands the current issues involved. “Anytime you construct or negotiate...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

More Kansas districts close, warn parents to be ready

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — More Kansas districts are closing and warning of potential closure as the COVID-19 outbreak sickens staff. The Eudora districts pulled the plug on classed Friday because of a lack of substitutes and increased numbers of COVID-19 cases. “Our current reality is that we simply...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

License suspended for Kan. doctor over prescribing issues

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A state board that oversees doctors has suspended the medical license of a Wichita physician, alleging that he wrote prescriptions for people he hadn’t spoken to or examined. The suspension order says that Chad Sharp’s employer had unlicensed employees call people last year and...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. Regents, Democrats praise Kelly proposal to freeze college tuition

TOPEKA — Kansas college students could soon benefit from a continued effort to minimize rising college tuition, pending approval on a provision in the governor’s budget. In her budget, Gov. Laura Kelly included a request from the Kansas Board of Regents to pay $45.7 million to universities so that the institutions can freeze tuition for students. The proposal comes after years of debate and concern over rising college costs and attempts from lawmakers and the board to slow or stop them.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

City service employees soundly reject city's contract offer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson city service employees have soundly rejected the latest contract proposal from the city. A vote of the employees on Thursday afternoon saw 95% of the Service Employees International Union members reject the contract. Esau Freeman of the local union says that the city's use of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 308 opens survey for ESSER fund feedback

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 is conducting a survey to gather information from stakeholders on how ESSER COVID funds should be spent. The district is looking to apply for the relief funding in the spring and is looking for public input. “We are working hard to do our...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Nickerson city employees get pay increase

NICKERSON, Kan. — The Nickerson City Council gave approval to a cost of living increase for full time city employees during Monday’s meeting. The council approved the 5% increase for the city’s five full time workers. Also on Monday, the council approved holding a workshop on Monday...
NICKERSON, KS
Hutch Post

State's largest school district warns parents of potential school closures

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita school district, the largest in Kansas, is warning parents that temporary school closures may be necessary because so many teachers are out sick with COVID-19. Superintendent Alicia Thompson told parents in an email that the district, which is the state’s largest with 47,000 students, hopes to give parents two to three days’ notice before closing schools. But she said she couldn’t promise decisions won’t be made more quickly.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Deputies find dead woman in car on Kansas highway

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — Lyon County authorities say a person is in custody after deputies found a dead woman inside a vehicle near Emporia. The sheriff's office says deputies were alerted Wednesday night to check on the welfare of two adults and two children inside a vehicle. Deputies stopped the car on U.S. 50 west of Emporia. Sgt. Doug Stump says when the driver got out, a deceased woman was found inside.
EMPORIA, KS
Hutch Post

COVID emergency: Kan. lowers requirements for substitute teachers

The Kansas State Board of Education unanimously approved an emergency declaration on Wednesday that allows any individual meeting certain qualifications to apply for a Temporary Emergency Authorized License (TEAL), according to a statement from the board. This action will help solve the substitute teacher shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Stressed Kansas and Missouri hospitals hunt for ventilators

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Doctors in Kansas and Missouri are hunting down ventilators and running out of monoclonal antibodies as COVID-19 patient counts hit pandemic highs at a growing number of hospitals. Health officials for hospitals in the Kansas City and Wichita areas issued a desperate plea Wednesday for...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas finally clears 2,000-plus backlog of rape kits

TOPEKA — In the mid-2010s, Kansas left as many as 2,200 rape kits languishing after they’d been used to document possible sexual assaults. That slowed prosecutions and undercut a valuable law enforcement tool for identifying serial rapists. Now state lawmakers look ready to pass a law demanding that...
TOPEKA, KS
