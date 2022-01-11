Hoffman named new Reno County Counselor

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita school district, the largest in Kansas, is warning parents that temporary school closures may be necessary because so many teachers are out sick with COVID-19. Superintendent Alicia Thompson told parents in an email that the district, which is the state’s largest with 47,000 students, hopes to give parents two to three days’ notice before closing schools. But she said she couldn’t promise decisions won’t be made more quickly.

