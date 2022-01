The Texas GOP faced a blast of online criticism Friday afternoon for posting a meme declaring, "If you can wait in line for a covid test, you can wait in line to vote." The meme, which shows a line of people waiting to receive COVID-19 tests on an urban sidewalk, appears to be an attempted slam of voting rights groups' repeated call for Texas to expand voting access rather than limit it based on bogus fraud claims.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO