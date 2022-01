Today, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released its proposed National Coverage Determination decision memorandum on Medicare coverage of aducanumab/brand name Aduhelm™. The proposed decision would cover FDA-approved monoclonal antibodies that target amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease through coverage with evidence development. This means that FDA-approved drugs in this class would be covered for people with Medicare only if they are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. This proposed decision will enable researchers to collect crucial data to evaluate the clinical benefits of these drugs.

