Demi Lovato unveiled a massive spider tattoo on the side of their head

By Callie Ahlgrim
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2isgOd_0dizIOhv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZU9aF_0dizIOhv00
Demi Lovato performs at the premiere of "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil" on March 22, 2021.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

  • Demi Lovato recently got a new tattoo of a black spider on the side of their head.
  • The singer shared a video on Instagram showing off the design, inked by celebrity artist Doctor Woo.
  • Lovato also shared a quote about "Grandmother Spider," apparently adapted from a Cherokee myth.

Demi Lovato recently debuted a new tattoo of a large black spider on the side of their head.

The "Melon Cake" singer shared a video showing off the new ink on Instagram, which is timestamped at 3:10 p.m. on Saturday. The realistic design sits just above Lovato's right ear in a shaved patch of hair.

Lovato tagged celebrity artist Doctor Woo, who has also tattooed celebrities like Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) .

Lovato also shared a short quote on their Instagram story, which seems to reveal the tattoo's inspiration.

"It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things," Lovato wrote against a plain black background. "She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our place in this world."

The quote appears in a story titled "Grandmother Spider Brings the Light," which is based on a well-known Cherokee myth . According to some sources online, Grandmother Spider is a creation goddess that appears in many Native American traditions.

Back in 2017, Lovato said they took a DNA test that revealed Native American ancestry, in addition to their "mainly Spanish" heritage.

The spider joins Lovato's growing collection of symbolic tattoos, which includes a butterfly on their neck and a fallen angel on their upper back .

Read the original article on Insider

