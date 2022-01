Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Sure, cleaning your pantry and cupboards might not sound like the most exciting endeavor to tackle this January, but starting the new year with a well-organized kitchen space is key to unlocking all of your resolutions. Keep some fresh almonds on the counter or get all of your baking goods arranged just the way you like them. No matter what you're trying to do more of this year, whether it is just eating a bit healthier or learning to bake all kinds of goodies, staying organized is key. Right now at Oxo, you can get a ton of the brand's air-tight POP containers on sale, just in time for the new year.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO