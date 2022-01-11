ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

READ: Gov. Murphy’s full 4th State of the State address

By Brent Johnson
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday unveiled his fourth State of the State address, a speech that focuses on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and his agenda as he prepares to be sworn in to a second term next week. The Democrat recorded the speech Sunday at an empty theater at...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Friendly Fire: Murphy’s message, filibuster bluster, and Trenton sans Sweeney

Q. President Biden is sending 1,000 military medical personnel to six states, including New Jersey, where hospitals with depleted staffs are on the verge of setting new records for caseloads. Still, Gov. Phil Murphy says he won’t tighten restrictions on masks, vaccine mandates, or indoor gatherings. Does that make sense? What are the politics behind that decision?
HEALTH
fox40jackson.com

New Jersey Gov. Murphy signs bill preserving abortion in state law

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Thursday that will enshrine the right to an abortion in state law. The U.S. Supreme Court in December last year heard arguments regarding two cases that some predict will see a devolution of abortion rights to the state level to determine. “Regardless...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

In Phil Murphy’s New Jersey Pandemic 2.0, COVID is cool with photo ops

TRENTON, NJ – This week, Governor Phil Murphy swore in New Jersey State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan despite declaring a fresh, new public health emergency hours earlier. At the event, Governor Murphy was double-masked in an effort to dodge the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus. Even with his two vaccinations and booster shot, Murphy acknowledged last week that the new variant is now infecting vaccinated and unvaccinated alike…even the boosted.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Johnson
Person
John F. Kennedy
Shore News Network

Bucco says Phil Murphy’s latest pandemic power grab sends New Jersey backward, not forward

TRENTON, NJ _ Senator Anthony M. Bucco said Governor Phil Murphy has taken New Jersey backward by declaring a new “Public Health Emergency” related to COVID-19: x“While Governor Murphy always talks about moving New Jersey ‘forward,’ he’s taking a giant leap backward by reinstating a new public health emergency,” said Bucco (R-25). “Despite what the governor has said, his action was not taken ‘in consultation with the Legislature.’ His own party said they weren’t consulted, and neither were Republicans. In fact, the Legislature chose to not extend his emergency powers when given the opportunity yesterday. Governor Murphy’s decision both circumvents legislative oversight and breaks his deal with his own party’s leadership. We need to give people hope that life is returning to normal, not returning to one man’s rule by executive order.”
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs bill boosting programs to help residents with disabilities

NEW JERSEY – Senator Anthony M. Bucco’s legislation that would strengthen access to medical and support services for working residents with disabilities was signed into law Monday. The Measure, S-3455/A-2562, would enable more people to qualify for assistance, revising eligibility requirements for both the NJ Workability Program and...
HEALTH
wrnjradio.com

Bill rolling back unnecessary MVC requirements signed by Gov. Murphy

NEW JERSEY – Legislation sponsored by Senator Anthony M. Bucco eliminating the Motor Vehicle Commission’s requirement for a written power of attorney to complete some transactions is now law. Bucco’s measure, A-4521/S-2882, prevents MVC from requiring a motor vehicle insurer that settles a total loss claim with the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Transit#Organized Labor#Legislature#Tax Deductions#Democrat#New Jerseyans
iheart.com

Gov. Murphy Signs Marriage Equality Into State Law

Although the Supreme Court ruled in favor of states recognizing same-sex marriages more than 6 years ago in 2015, recent shifts in the court's justices has compelled some states to enact their own protections. Governor Murphy of New Jersey has done just that. As of Monday, January 11, 2022, same-sex...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
State of the State address
Atlantic City Press

Murphy reinstates COVID-19 public health emergency in New Jersey

TRENTON — New Jersey will once again be under a public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for the near future. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday made the declaration ahead of his State of the State address. The declaration comes on a day when the state...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
181K+
Followers
89K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy