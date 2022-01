It appears there will be some weather for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, which is far from ideal for the Buccaneers. The weather can be unpredictable in Florida, but no matter the outcome one can always expect at least a little bit of moisture. If the recent weather reports and forecasts are to be believed, by the time the Buccaneers and the Eagles kick off at 1:00 for the Wildcard playoff game, it’s going to get just a tad wet.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO