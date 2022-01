Former Republican Anne Arundel County executive and entrepreneur Laura Neuman announced her bid for Maryland governor as a Democrat on Monday. Neuman, who serves on the Maryland Commission for Economic Development, is the only woman in the field of 10 Democratic candidates. She served the remainder of John Leopold’s county executive term after his 2013 misconduct in office conviction, but lost a bid to serve a full term.

