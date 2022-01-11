ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democratic lawmakers say U.S. election workers vulnerable without new voting-rights law

By Joseph Tanfani, Moira Warburton
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhdLL_0dizGzZM00
Voting rights activists rally at the Robert A. Taft Memorial and Carillon following a three-day, 70-mile “Freedom to Vote Relay” from West Virginia, in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Shuran Huang/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. election workers could face escalating threats, potentially imperiling American democracy, if major voting-rights legislation backed by President Joe Biden fails to pass the Senate, Democratic lawmakers and rights advocates warned.

Democrats have teed up a pair of bills that would make it a crime to threaten or intimidate election workers, among other provisions that would expand voting access, toughen campaign finance rules and prevent partisan gerrymandering. The bills address a surge in threats documented by a September Reuters investigation.

Democrats say passage of the bills is critical to protect elections after Republican-led states adopted a wave of new restrictions on ballot access following Donald Trump's false claims that widespread fraud cost him re-election in 2020.

But it will be difficult to pass the bills amid united Republican opposition in the narrowly divided Senate, where Democrats disagree on whether to amend the "filibuster" rule that requires 60 of the 100 senators to pass most legislation.

On Tuesday, Biden called for Senate Democrats to do whatever it takes to pass the bills, including amending the filibuster. Sponsors of the bills say inaction will result in intimidated election officials and increasing threats to rank-and-file workers, making it harder to run fair elections.

"If you don't have independent election workers that are about the integrity of the process then I don't know how our elections can proceed," Democratic Senator Mark Warner said in an interview, warning that more harassment would make it difficult to hire staff for future elections.

"If these people won't perform this function, and you suddenly have only partisans in these roles then people's faith again in our system is going to be undermined."

Democratic Representative Colin Allred, who has sponsored bills to safeguard election workers, said they need the tough new protections, which also would make it tougher for political leaders to fire professional election administrators.

"If Donald Trump is the candidate for the Republican Party in 2024, ... every county is going to become a battleground," Allred said in an interview.

The former president has not said he will run again in 2024, but has publicly flirted with the idea and his endorsements are shaping the field of Republicans trying to regain control of U.S. Congress in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Senate Republicans dismiss the voting-right bills as unnecessary, saying that the record-shattering turnout in the 2020 election shows the strength of American democracy.

"These states have changed their laws in a way that makes it easier to vote than it was in any other election than the pandemic election," of 2020 Republican Senator Roy Blunt told a news conference.

The Senate's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, has pushed for a floor vote on the voting rights bills by the Monday holiday honoring slain civil-rights hero Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. But Democrats cannot end the filibuster rule without all 50 of their senators, and two of them, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, have adamantly opposed the step. They have said it would damage the Senate and could lead to constant change in major aspects of American life each time power changes hands in Washington.

A handful of moderate Senate Republicans have voiced support for a more limited voting rights bill, though they have said they don't see the urgency almost three years ahead of the next presidential election.

Warner said that if the larger rights bills fail, Democrats could try again to pass a more limited bill focused on protecting election workers from threats.

Reporting by Joseph Tanfani and Moira Warburton; Editing by Scott Malone and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Harris says Manchin, Sinema shouldn't be 'absolved' on protecting democracy

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden travels to the Senate to discuss the Dems’ voting rights legislation. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down the latest Medicare for All proposal in California. ... David McCormick jumps into the Pennsylvania Senate race. ... And Cleveland Plain Dealer’s editorial board pleads with Sen. Rob Portman to reconsider retiring.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Colin Allred
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Roy Blunt
Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Campaign Finance#Democratic#American#Republican
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

CNN White House reporter: Republicans nationwide are trying to 'steal elections'

A CNN White House reporter accused Republicans of a nationwide effort to make it "easier to steal elections" in an "analysis" piece published Friday. Stephen Collinson bemoaned President Biden's tough week after he was dealt twin blows from the legislative and judicial branches: moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, maintained their opposition to eliminating the filibuster to advance Biden-backed election legislation, and the Supreme Court struck down his mandate on large businesses to vaccinate or test employees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Democrats are furious at GOP Rep. Warren Davidson’s tweets comparing D.C.’s pandemic rules to the Nazi regime.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) confronted Davidson on the floor this afternoon. What happened: Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Oho) is facing fierce blowback from Democratic colleagues, many of them Jewish, for numerous tweets this morning saying Washington's mask and vaccine policies are akin to Nazism. On the House floor this afternoon, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Hillary Clinton invokes MLK’s criticism of ‘white moderates’ after Manchin and Sinema reject filibuster reform

Hillary Clinton has invoked Martin Luther King Jr’s criticisms of “the white moderate “ in what appeared to be a thinly- veiled rebuke of Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema after they rejected President Joe Biden’s urgent demands to change Senate filibuster rules that block passage of federal voting rights legislation.In a message on Twitter, the former Democratic presidential candidate quoted the late civil rights leader’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” in which he rebuts “unjust laws” as well as “the white moderate” with a “shallow understanding” of injustice.“I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Chuck Schumer's filibuster dodge for voting rights just may work

Senate Republicans have spent months blocking a pair of voting rights bills from even getting a debate. Now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has found a way around them — and the method is, quite frankly, beautifully clever. Last year, GOP senators filibustered starting debate on both the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Democrat filibuster plan falters

Both Iowa and D.C. are gearing up for snowy weekends. But before the weather hit, Iowa’s delegation in the Capitol weighed in on changing the filibuster, Afghanistan aid, and in-person learning. Here’s what you need to know: Senate Democrats had a rough week. Democratic leadership planned to pass voting rights legislation to create additional federal […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Democrat filibuster plan falters appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

277K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy