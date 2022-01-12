City officials hand out hot meals for residents without power in Brooklyn

It’s been three weeks since tenants in a Bed-Stuy building say they lost power. Now, it seems like they are finally getting some help.

Tenants say they have been without light, heat and the ability to cook on a stove. City officials, along with city-run organizations, passed out hot breakfasts, lunches and dinners to residents at 400 Herkimer St.

Con Edison tells News 12 that a small fire in the basement of the building caused a total power outage Dec. 21.

Residents say they’re freezing, hungry and uncomfortable. Residents with disabilities are unable to charge devices they need.

Construction to fix the issue has been underway for weeks, and residents say it wasn’t until Monday that the city seemed to render any help.

New York City Council Member Chi Ossé and local organizations came together to provide warm meals for the 146 families who have suffered in the building.

They say residents can expect hot meals until their power is restored, and they’re calling on the landlord to do better.

"These landlords need to be held accountable. We need to fight for our New Yorkers that are suffering right now. We saw the fire that happened in the Bronx a couple of days ago," said Ossé.

According to the New York City Housing Preservation and Development, Con Edison is set to finish the electrical work and restore power in the building by this weekend.

They say partial electricity has been restored for those tenants with disabilities who rely on medical equipment.