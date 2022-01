A new breakthrough has given us a glimpse of the future of repairs. This new tech would even allow you to replace your broken display by making an OLED screen yourself. According to an Engadget report, the University of Minnesota Twin Cities researchers have developed what they believe is the first fully 3D printed flexible OLED display. In other words, you might not have to rely on major display makers like BOE or Samsung to manufacture a replacement panel to fix your electronic devices. Talking about the process, the breakthrough involves the combination of two methods of 3D printing to print the six layers needed for a functional display.

