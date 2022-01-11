Starkville McDonald’s manager accused of shooting former employee

STARKVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A McDonald’s manager in Starkville was arrested after police said he shot a former employee.

Starkville police said they responded to a call of a shooting on Monday, January 10 at a McDonald’s on Highway 12. They said Kevan Lawrence, 41, shot a former employee in the leg during a disturbance at the restaurant.

Lawrence has been charged with aggravated assault.

