Starkville McDonald’s manager accused of shooting former employee
STARKVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A McDonald’s manager in Starkville was arrested after police said he shot a former employee.Starkville police arrest 3 in connection to shooting death of nine-year-old
Starkville police said they responded to a call of a shooting on Monday, January 10 at a McDonald’s on Highway 12. They said Kevan Lawrence, 41, shot a former employee in the leg during a disturbance at the restaurant.
Lawrence has been charged with aggravated assault.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0