Girl Scout cookie season begins

BINGHAMTON, NY – The largest girl-lead entrepreneurial program in the world began today.

The Girl Scouts of NY PENN Pathways Council kicked off its 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program.

This year’s program is bringing back 8 classic favorites, along with one new flavor.

In addition to Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-Dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores, and Toffee-tastic, there is now Adventurefuls.

Adventurefuls is a brownie-inspire cookie that’s caramel-flavored with a hint of sea salt.

Senior Director of Marketing and Communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, Jaime Alvarez says this program teaches the girls so much each year.

“Our girls are gaining important life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Even our littlest daises when they are out at a booth and they’re making some change, they are learning about money management. They’re setting goals with their troops to help decide how they want to use their cookie funds whether they travel or go to camp or use it towards badge work or highest awards or community service projects,” says Alvarez.

Cookies are just 5 dollars per package, or you can purchase cookies to donate to the council’s Sweet Support recipients.

This year, the donated cookies will go to Meals on Wheels and Teachers.

If you know a registered girl scout, you can reach out to them directly to order cookies or visit GSNYPENN.org/cookies22.

Cookie Season officially ends March 27th.

