3 Saint Alphonsus Urgent Care Clinics temporarily closed on weekends

Three Saint Alphonsus Medical Group Urgent Care clinics will temporarily close on the weekend due to COVID-19 staffing challenges. Clinic hours at other urgent care locations will also be reduced.

Clinic hours will be reduced by one hour in the evenings to allow staff to catch up on outstanding work, according to a news release from Saint Alphonsus.

The weekend closures go into effect Jan. 15 and the early closures will begin Jan. 11.

“As the most recent wave of COVID-19 is spreading through our community, more of our colleagues are out sick or isolating due to possible exposure,” Dr. Mark Nassir, president of the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, said in a statement. “As a result, Saint Alphonsus is consolidating our weekend staff at select clinics to provide the best care for our patients and communities. We look forward to resuming regular operating hours seven days a week when our staffing resources improve.”

Clinics that will close on the weekends are:

6051 W. Emerald in Boise

757 E. Wythe Creek Court in Kuna

11035 Karcher Road in Nampa

Staff will be relocated to nearby facilities and patients will be directed to other Urgent Care Clinics, according to Saint Alphonsus.

All other clinic locations will close an hour earlier and patients will be seen up to closing time.