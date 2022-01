The Justice Department will appeal a Louisiana federal court’s ruling that blocked President. ‘s order for government-contractor workers to get the Covid-19 vaccine. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit will be the third federal appeals court to consider a challenge to the measure. A coalition of three states—Louisiana, Mississippi, and Indiana—sought to block the mandate for companies that do business with the federal government. U.S. District Court Judge Dee Drell of the Western District of Louisiana granted a preliminary injunction in December.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO