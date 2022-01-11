ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

“We have a better understanding as a team, of what players are capable of.” Maryland looking for first conference win against Northwestern on the road

By Allif Karim
 4 days ago

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – After opening up their conference schedule on a 0-4 run, Maryland men’s basketball hope to turn things around when they visit Northwestern for a rematch on Wednesday night.

In their last three games, the Terps faced an elite gauntlet of offensive talent; Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, and Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis in their most recent 70-69 loss. Each challenge, preparing them for the bulk of their conference schedule for the rest of their season.

“We have a better understanding as a team, of what players are capable of.” said Danny Manning, “And so we have to do a better job of being disruptive. You’re not going to stop those guys from scoring their points, cause they’ll get opportunities and the offense is designed for them to score. We have to come out from the get-go with that sense of urgency.”

Northwestern beat Maryland 67-61 in their last meeting at College Park, the first time the Wildcats have picked up a win against the Terrapins on the road. In that game, Maryland shot just 29% from the floor, both Eric Ayala and Donta Scott combined for 4-of-23 shooting against the Wildcats.

“That first game against Northwestern, we’ve started implementing some different things that we haven’t done before.” said Manning, “We have a little bit better of a feel for some of those changes that we did make, going through the games that we’ve gone through since that point.”

Northwestern have not faired much better since their win against Maryland. That win serves as their only conference win on their schedule so far, as they picked up losses against Michigan State, Penn State, and Ohio State. Both the Terrapins, and Wildcats will look to get right against each other this Wednesday.

Tip-off is set for 9pm against Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois.

