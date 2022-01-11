ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Classic Mini Sells For $140,000

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skco7_0dizD3nC00

Yes, that’s one hundred and forty thousand dollars…

Minis were originally created to solve transportation problems in post-war England, to get the masses moving in something inexpensive and practical. Now, some of those budget-friendly rides are getting the high-end restomod treatment, complete with all the luxurious finishes you might expect on something like a Singer Porsche. That might sound like insanity, especially considering the first Mini Remastered, Oselli Edition car was delivered recently to its new owner in Scandinavia, who forked over $140,000 for the bespoke classic Mini.

Check out the wild Harley 9-wheel rig here.

It’s crazy to think people are shelling out over $40,000 for the new Minis, but this is what living in 2022 is all about, apparently. For those who believe the new Minis aren’t all that mini, plus who pine away for the classic cars but don’t want to deal with the janky interior and poky performance, going to David Brown Automotive in Silverstone, UK might be worth the premium price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZKKW_0dizD3nC00

David Brown Automotive specializes in taking classic British cars and punching them up to a level never seen from the factory. Each car is bespoke, or in other words no two are alike. People pay big money for that kind of guaranteed rarity, especially when the fit and finish is of this caliber. The company offers four different Mini builds: the simple Remastered, Oselli Edition, Inspired by Café Racers, and Inspired by Monte Carlo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fy6b6_0dizD3nC00

With the Oselli Edition, customers are getting the most potent version of the Mini Remastered. On tap is 125-horsepower and 113 lb.-ft. of torque via a 1450cc engine with twin SU carbs. David Brown Automotive claims the 0-60 time is 7.8 seconds. This over 70 percent increase in performance is accomplished with the help of Oselli Engineering, hence the name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X6ANJ_0dizD3nC00

All kinds of upgrades can be installed in these cars, like a half roll cage, limited slip differential, and harness seatbelts. The owner of the first one opted for four seats instead of two, Carbon Grey paint with Heritage Green accents, as well as luxuries like leather upholstery, Alcantara, and umbrellas strapped to the door panels.

While we would never consider dropping this kind of cash on a Mini, we can also respect the fact that everyone has the freedom to spend their money on whatever car floats their boat. If that’s a Mini, great. Just don’t complain when we get a raucous muscle car or a 6-wheel-drive military truck as our plaything.

Comments / 1

Related
Motorious

4 Rad Rear Engine Classic Cars

How many rear engine cars can you think of off the top of your head? Chances are, maybe two, maybe three. In the classic field, there’s actually quite a few. Here are some rear engine classics that are very cool. Check out a massive Ford collection here. Porsche 356.
CARS
Motorious

1965 Chevy Impala Barn Find

This Impala has been sitting for decades and is finally ready to see the light of day once again. Barn finds are an intelligent way to discover various vintage vehicles from every era. Many of the original performance cars and classics were stored away for decades and eventually forgotten. Years later, many enthusiasts began to rediscover the extraordinary wonders these cars can provide, and finally, these cars are being brought back into the light of day. Sometimes these finds can come from property purchase, landscaping work, or a deliberate purchase of one of these insane classic vehicles. One of the most popular brands in these uncoverings is Chevrolet which has always been one of the best producers of automobiles for decades, and what could be hiding down to what’s under the dashboard covers.
CARS
Motorious

Is $130K Cheap For A Hemi Plymouth Superbird?

There's a crazy story behind this restomod Superbird. The original Plymouth Superbird was an excellent car for its time because of its highly advanced and innovative design and ability to combine the crazy Mopar powerhouse with some incredible aerodynamics. Under the hood of most of the Daytonas and Superbirds usually sat a massive 440 ci big-block V8. However, some exceptional vehicles came with the 426 ci Hemi V8 engine, producing well over one horsepower per ci. These cars were on the top of their game in the NASCAR series as they began dominating tracks across America. Unfortunately, despite the extraordinary track times and countless wins under the belt of these vehicles, they were practically unsellable due to their "unique" appearance. This has made these cars very rare and, as such, very expensive.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Corvette Restomod Build Has 700-HP And Looks To Kill

This insane car is making more than enough power to push the limits of what a builder can do. For decades, the second-generation Corvette has been widely regarded as one of America's most predominant classic sports cars for its high-performance options, sleek design, and incredible reputation on the track. High horsepower V8 engines fit in quite well because they make abundant power. Most of the high horsepower 2nd generation Corvettes that you will find usually boast a big-block 427 ci V8 or something similar from the era of big V8s and small sports coupes. However, this vehicle boasts something far more intimidating under the hood.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
Motorious

Classic Car Graveyard Is 1000 Vehicles Deep

This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

This Restored ’69 Dodge Charger Has a Hellcat V-8 Peeping Through Its Shaker Hood

The Dodge Charger doesn’t need any more power or panache, but don’t tell Jim and Mike Ring that. The Ringbrothers shop in Wisconsin, which is adept at reviving old pony cars, has just unveiled a souped-up new take on the famous American muscle car. Commissioned by four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy, the bright yellow dream machine is a 1969 Dodge Charger that has been tweaked and tuned to the nth degree. Christened Captiv, the restomod retains the Charger’s classic ‘60s looks but boasts modern-day power. The original car was treated to a complete rebuild that involved 4,000 hours of painstaking work....
CARS
MotorAuthority

The last 1987 Buick Grand National ever built heads to auction with 33 miles on odometer

The last Buick Grand National ever made is heading to auction with Barrett-Jackson at the company's flagship Scottsdale, Arizona, auction scheduled for Jan. 22-30, 2022. The Grand National was Buick's muscle car for the 1980s. A performance version of the Buick Regal, it used a turbocharged 3.8-liter V-6 instead of a traditional V-8, extracting a surprising amount of performance from General Motors' aging rear-wheel drive G-body platform.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Motor1.com

Modern Chevy Chevelle Convertible Is Really A Camaro, And It's For Sale

This combination of Camaro and Chevelle has carbon fiber body panels, Brembo brakes, and a custom interior. Do you like classic Chevys but prefer something with a few modern amenities? Then, check out this bizarre 2013 Camaro ZL1 Convertible with a conversion to look like a 1969 Chevelle. Mecum will auction it on Sunday, January 16, as part of its Kissimmee, Florida, sale.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Vehicles#Classic Mini Sells#Minis#British#Oselli Edition#Caf Racers#Oselli Engineering
JustLuxe.com

This Rare 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR Just Sold At Auction

Ask any American sports car enthusiasts about their list of favorite rides and it’s very likely that they’ll name drop a Ford muscle car. Also, it’s not just any average model either. Bring A Trailer is about to make someone’s dream come true as it prepares to...
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

This 1959 Pontiac Bonneville Restomod Is Painted In Porsche’s Riviera Blue

An extensively modified 1959 Pontiac Bonneville coupe will be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson with no reserve at its Scottsdale auction running from January 22-30. This eye-catching Pontiac was restored and modified by Airpark Motorsports in Scottsdale over a two-year period and is now underpinned by an Art Morrison chassis. As part of the restoration, it was also equipped with rack & pinion power steering, Wilwood disc brakes, a 9-inch rear differential and coilover suspension at all four corners.
CARS
Motorious

1963 Chevy Impala Could Headline Your Chevy Collection

This stunning vintage vehicle is the perfect classic car for any enthusiast looking for a good time. The early '60s Impala is a vehicle that has been used in everything from drag racing to low riding due to its fantastic engine options, straight body styling, and reputation within the car community. As legendary as the Impalas have become, they have also become pretty rare for many reasons, with the most prevalent being their rising popularity in recent years. In many cases, these cars take an exceptionally long time to acquire as most owners are not looking to part ways with their incredible Chevy machine. This means that any opportunity to get your hand on one of these cars should be heavily considered. Luckily a vehicle has risen from the ashes of the now chaotic classic car market to show the world that it's still possible to possess a beautiful machine from the 1960s without having to drop thousands in restoration.
CARS
Motorious

Motorcycle Monday: 9-Wheel Harley Rig Is Amazing

Recently, one of the best motorcycle museums around, Wheels Through Time, showed off an amazing acquisition: the 9-Wheel Harley Rig. That’s right, it’s a Harley-Davidson with a cab of sorts built around it, four wheels behind the front wheel, plus a trailer with another four wheels at the rear. Plus, there are dual smokestacks and other finishes to make it look like a mini-semi, if such a thing were to exist. This thing has been famous for some time, but even if you’ve seen it before you might not know much about its origins.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motorious

‘65 Mustang Is Really A BMW E46 With A Hellcat Front

Some people push the automotive boundaries just to ruffle feathers, get others to think, or because they can. We’re not sure if any of those reasons are behind this creation customfncustoms showed off on Facebook recently. The California shop has teamed up with Abimelec Design to completely transform a BMW E46 by putting a 1965 Ford Mustang body on the chassis and attaching a Dodge Challenger Hellcat front. It’s one way to anger BMW, Ford, and Mopar purists all at the same time.
CARS
Motorious

1961 Chevy Biscayne Revived After Decades Of Sitting

This car is ready to show off its age and vintage style after having been abandoned for years. The early '60s were a pivotal time within the American automotive community, like the idea of building cars for speed and style was on the rise as a genuine consideration for auto manufacturers everywhere. While this applied to every automotive company, General Motors was at the forefront of innovation and technology when it came to this concentration. This high-performance formula was represented by cars like the Pontiac GTO, Chevelle, and other muscle cars that began their journey around 1964. However, we often forget about the vehicles before these awesome muscle cars. That's where this car comes into play as it shows off exactly what Chevy engineers were thinking in the time before muscle cars.
CARS
Motorious

Beastly Boss 429 Mustang Is A Monstrous Machine On Four Wheels

This awesome automobile is a masterful work of Mustang art and it could be yours very soon. The '69 Fastback Mustang was an extremely popular car in its hay day because of the wild styling and vast, excellent engine options. Even today, these cars are highly desirable despite the falling interest in classic muscle and pony cars in recent years. While the average Mustangs feature straight-sixes and smaller V8s, it's the higher performance models that make a difference in value and desirability. This particular vehicle is the pinnacle of classic Ford performance as it boasts one of the most significant engines you could find under the hood of these cars. However, this car is more than just a Mustang; this is a Boss!
CARS
Motorious

1956 Chevy Bel Air ‘Lonnie’ Is A Custom Build

With tons of power, performance, and style, this beautiful classic is a masterful creation of modern engineering. The mid-50s were a fabulous time for the classic Chevrolet vehicles that we all know and loved because of the sweeping body lines and powerful V8s under the hood of these massive vehicles. One particular car that still lives on today as a top-rated vehicle of choice for many classic car enthusiasts is the Chevy Bel Air. This may seem like a bit of an obvious statement as these things can be found at nearly any drag strip, car show, or museum that deals in vintage vehicles. But, of course, the top dogs of the muscle car world are the dragsters, originals, and resto-mods because these types of cars show remarkable performance and style with the versatility and grace of an American classic. So what if you're looking to get your hands on one of these three classic icons.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is An Insane Mustang Eating Machine

This crazy Camaro makes all other competitors from the time look like slow moving economy cars. The original first-generation Camaro is an iconic pony car that made waves within the automotive community for being a "small vicious animal that eats Mustangs." Finally, America had a beautifully crafted, cheap, American muscle car powerhouse in a much smaller package than the usual performance models. The Mustang was all well and good, but the Camaro was another beast entirely as it seemed to beat the 'Stang in a ton of tests from the drag strip to the design room. Without a doubt, these cars were some of America's most influential vehicles ever to hit the American sales floor. So what if you're one of the many American automotive enthusiasts who want to get their hands on one of these intense machines?
CARS
Motorious

1968 Dodge Charger Has Big Hemi V8 And Rare Color Combo

This car is the perfect representation of what a muscle car should be with a big V8 Hemi engine, rare colors, and tons of iconic style to match!. Dodge is one of those companies whose influence on the American car culture remains extremely predominant today. While they have been in the news in recent years due to the creation of models such as the Hellcat Chargers and Challenger, even the oldest models in the Dodge lineup still live on as the nation's favorite muscle cars. Unlike some other vehicles, which are typically classified as muscle cars, such as the Challenger and Barracuda, pony cars. The Charger was an actual muscle car that checked nearly every qualification to earn this title, especially in the second generation. This gen saw the introduction of some excellent engine options, such as the ever-popular 440 ci V8 and other V8 powerhouses. However, this particular car has something far more unique, a 426 ci Hemi. But what makes this such an awesome addition to this vehicle?
CARS
Motorious

5 Of The Coolest Blue Hemi Powered Cars

Dropped into Cudas, Chargers, Challengers, and other amazing Mopars, the Hemi engine has earned its place as a legendary engine. While most associate it with old school muscle cars, the Hemi engine dates back to WWII fighter planes, and still has its place in cars and trucks to this day. The Hemi is known for its potent durability, and a name that just rolls of your tongue. Here are our picks of some of the coolest blue coated Hemi-powered machines ever made.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy