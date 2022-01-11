ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Hints At Cadillac OpenSpace Concept

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors unveiled a variety of interesting products at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, including highlights like the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, as well as the new all-electric Cadillac InnerSpace AV concept. In addition to the debuts, GM also teased a new upcoming Cadillac concept dubbed OpenSpace. Details on...

Robb Report

First Look: Cadillac’s Newest Self-Driving Car Concept Replaces the Cockpit With a Spa-Like Lounge

As with jet packs and flying cars, self-driving production vehicles are still more vaporware than reality, but major automakers continue to help us imagine what that future might be like. The latest to do so is Cadillac with its InnerSpace concept unveiled today at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The marque’s new vision of an autonomous car prioritizes the cabin experience instead of the exterior—though this one-off’s bodywork is exceptionally easy on the eyes. While a number of lounge-like self-driving concepts feature nondescript, blobby exteriors, the InnerSpace presents an outer space that’s a flush, sweptback expanse more along the lines...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

A Mid-Engine Cadillac is Coming In 2022

GM turned Corvettes into Cadillacs years ago with the XLR. Now, Competition Carbon will be doing it to brand new C8 Corvettes. It is developing a rebody kit to convert Corvettes with Cadillac styling. Called the Cadillac C120R, the company says it will be available in 2022. Only a few...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Verge

Cadillac’s autonomous future looks too rich for my blood

Cadillac announced a pair of autonomous vehicle concepts that are a definite improvement over last year’s toaster-shaped thingamajig, but also seem designed to appeal to the 1 percent of the 1 percent of the 1 percent. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Rich people like cars and robots.)
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

General Motors drives into the EV spotlight with all-electric Chevy Silverado reveal today

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is unveiling the all-electric Chevrolet Silverado at CES today. CEO Mary Barra is expected to give details about the new Silverado's pricing, range, capabilities and extra features. Preorders are scheduled to start today and production is set to commence in 2023. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives...
CARS
Carscoops

GM’s 1957 Corvette Super Sport Concept Is A $2M Show Stopper

Although it left the factory in 1956 as a red Corvette with a hydraulic soft top, Chevrolet plucked this car out from the many and turned it into a special show car designed to show off its latest technological advancement: the Rochester Ramjet fuel-injection system. But the Chevrolet advertisers were...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Celestiq Among First GM Vehicles To Get Ultra Cruise

The Cadillac Celestiq luxury sedan will be among the first GM production vehicles to receive its advanced Ultra Cruise autonomous driving assistant, the automaker announced today. During its CES 2022 presentation, GM confirmed the upcoming Cadillac Celestiq, a full-size battery-electric luxury sedan expected to cost around $200,000, would be among...
CARS
dbusiness.com

GM Expands Loyalty Program to Chevy, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac Owners

General Motors Co. in Detroit has announced the launch of the new My GM Rewards loyalty program for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac customers, along with the new My GM Rewards Card, in collaboration with Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard. “For six consecutive years GM has been recognized as...
DETROIT, MI
gmauthority.com

German Military Truck Spotted Testing Near General Motors Milford Proving Ground

GM Authority spy photographers have caught a highly interesting vehicle being transported in the vicinity of the General Motors Milford Proving Ground. These exclusive GM Authority photos show a German Rheinmetall Defence military truck being transported on the back of a large flatbed trailer in Oakland County, Michigan. This truck was spotted near the GM Milford Proving Ground – a potential sign that this behemoth was being worked on or evaluated by the automaker’s growing military arm, GM Defense.
MILITARY
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1988 Cadillac Fleetwood d’Elegance

1988 was an interesting year for The General’s Cadillac Division. The Cavalier-based Cimarron was in its final year of sales, the Hamtramck/Turin-built Allanté was in its second year (and priced about the same as a Mercedes-Benz S-Class), and the “traditional” rear-wheel-drive Brougham sedan shared showroom space with the front-wheel-drive De Villes, Eldorados, and Sevilles. The old Sixty Special name was still being used, along with such slightly newer titles as Elegante and d’Elegance. While the Allanté lived at the top of the GM prestige pyramid for ’88, the Fleetwood was the car of choice for those very wealthy Cadillac shoppers who insisted on four doors and zero Pininfarina nonsense. Here’s one of those cars, found in excellent condition in a Denver yard last spring.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Sold Nine New Chevy Impala Sedans In Q4 2021

The Chevy Impala went out of production nearly two years ago, with the final example rolling off the assembly line at GM’s old Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Michigan on February 27th, 2020. Despite a new example not being produced for nearly two years, General Motors actually sold a handful of new Chevy Impala models last quarter.
MICHIGAN STATE
Autoblog

GM Design refines its Lunar Terrain Vehicle concept

The GM Design squad has uploaded a refined version of its lunar rover concept to its Instagram page. The new video of a potential moon buggy for NASA's Project Artemis moon mission gives us a longer and better glimpse at GM's vision for how astronauts might one day get from their lunar apartments to their lunar labs and lunar 7-Elevens. And this time we get to see how the rover might get to the surface, set down on an elevated platform it can roll off akin to how the NASA Spirit rover introduced itself to Mars in 2004.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

GM To Deploy BrightDrop EV600 Vans In The Middle East

Although General Motors just unveiled the new BrightDrop EV600 last year in conjunction with the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the first units of the all-electric light commercial van have already been delivered to U.S. customers, making the EV600 the fastest-developed vehicle in GM history. Now, the BrightDrop EV600 is set to arrive in the Middle East, as well.
WORLD
elitetraveler.com

Inside Cadillac’s Stylish New Autonomous Vehicle Concept

With its sleek silhouette and panoramic glass roof, Cadillac’s latest electric and autonomous luxury vehicle concept, InnerSpace, has been designed to make an entrance. “If I’m showing up at some hot restaurant, entry and egress occasions are very significant,” says Bryan Nesbitt, GM’s executive director for Global Advanced Design and Global Architecture Studio. “There’s a lot of people waiting outside, everybody’s looking – it’s a dramatic vehicle that shows up. The roof opens, the doors open and the seats actually pivot out to you.”
CARS
luxurylaunches.com

Cadillac InnerSpace Concept is a fully-autonomous EV that seats two and has a ‘single loveseat’ for passengers to have a luxurious and intimate experience.

General Motors arrived at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show with some very important announcements and launches. While the unveiling of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV is what grabbed headlines, the automobile conglomerate also showcased a concept car that gives a glimpse into what the company believes will be the future of mobility. Meet the Cadillac InnerSpace concept, a spaceship-looking EV that joins the brand’s PersonalSpace and SocialSpace concepts that were revealed at last year’s CES. From the outside, the InnerSpace concept looks like a sporty GT car with a muscular design highlighted by a dramatically low roof and massive wheels. The front looks like a futuristic rendition of Cadillac’s signature styling, including the illuminated logo on the nose. The entire glasshouse is neatly integrated into the bodywork to the extent the borders appear to be non-existent.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2024 Chevy Silverado EV Likely First Production Vehicle With 24-Inch Wheels

Production vehicle wheels are getting bigger. Indeed, as indicated by GM design chief Michael Simcoe back in 2019, 24-inch and 26-inch wheel sizing is just over the horizon. Now, it’s looking as though the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado EV will be the first modern production vehicle equipped with 24-inch wheels right from the factory.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM To Launch Chevy Equinox EV In Canada From Around $35,000

General Motors has confirmed it will launch the new Chevy Equinox EV in Canada in Fall 2023. The Chevy Equinox EV will be priced from around C$35,000 in Canada before provincial or federal incentives are factored in. In Quebec, where the majority of electric vehicles are sold in Canada, the Equinox EV would qualify for a $5,000 federal incentive and $8,000 provincial incentive, lowering the estimated MSRP to around C$22,000.
CARS

